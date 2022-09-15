Read full article on original website
Wyoming Game and Fish: Invasive clams discovered in Glendo, threatening native species
CASPER, Wyo. — Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, have been discovered in Glendo Reservoir. The presence of the invasive species was confirmed in Glendo in early September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “We’re disappointed to verify the presence of Asian clams in Glendo,” said...
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
U.S. attorney: Wyo corner-crossing prosecution didn’t violate hunters’ rights
Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor believes that Carbon County justice officials did not violate federal law when they charged Missouri men with criminal trespass at Elk Mountain Ranch. Angus M. Thuermer Jr., WyoFile. Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor has rejected a retired federal agent’s complaint against state and county justice officials...
Remote-Controlled Weapons, Live Video Tracking Likely Not Future Of Hunting In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Killing big-game animals from behind a computer screen is something Wyoming won’t ever accept, said the state’s top wildlife manager. “There were operations where you could sign up to shoot a deer in Texas while you were sitting at...
Red Flag Warning to take effect at noon Monday in central Wyoming, including Natrona
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is set to take effect in central and north central Wyoming at noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with strong winds and low humidity could create erratic fire behavior, the NWS in Riverton said.
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
Sick Wyoming Kids Need Your Help To Grant Their Wishes
Thirty-seven years ago, in 1985, a Gillette boy named Brian was given a BMX bike by Jim Vemich, Ken Kinner, Steve Kinner, and Vicky Ujvary. They were the first members of the Wyoming Chapter of Make-A-Wish. Thanks to the dedication and vision of those four people, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has granted...
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
Birds in Wyoming Testing Positive for Avian Influenza
According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, birds in Wyoming are again testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. After a hiatus from confirming any bird deaths from HPAI over the summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory in Laramie confirmed positives in a blue-winged teal and a great horned owl this month.
Summer of 2022 Challenging for Wyoming Dude Ranches
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Craig Kenyon is living his dream. As the owner of the Absaroka Mountain Lodge near Cody, Kenyon usually spends his summers wrangling horses, greeting guests, and managing the business. But staff shortages at the end of the season mean that Kenyon...
Wyoming resident dies in single-vehicle rollover near Dubois
CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Wyoming resident died Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 287/26 near Dubois, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The WHP says the wreck occurred around 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 14. The Chevrolet Tracker was headed eastbound on U.S. 26 near mile...
Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho
The Snake River Landing was filled with a growing industry in the region, Overland Camping. An industry that promotes camping within your vehicle, while you enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer. The post Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 18, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.79, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.81 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 4 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, September 18, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Robin Grant of Cody, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
Raise The Woof! Wyoming’s First Family Gets 2 New Dogs
WAMSUTTER — After losing their two Labrador retrievers last year, first lady Jenni Gordon told her husband that after the election, they should think about getting another dog. Wyoming’s first family are self-described dog people, although they have owned cats, Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday at an energy event...
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
An Averted Railroad Worker Strike Could Have Impacted Wyoming Coal
Since February of this year, tension has been building due to difficulties involving negotiating a railroad worker contract between the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and rail companies. The issue comes down to rail companies changing its policies to make it harder for workers to take days off, less...
National Weather Service Puts Bighorn Basin Under Red Flag Fire Warning
Park, Big Horn, Hot Springs, and Washakie Counties are under a Red Flag Warning all afternoon on Monday, Sept. 19, due to a “perfect storm” of high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bighorn...
