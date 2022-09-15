ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Arrests Made In Double Weekend Shooting: Somerset Prosecutor

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Dewitt Gilmore and Ainslee J. Clark. Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Two arrests were made in a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in Somerset County — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said.

Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark, 28, of Middlesex, was charged with obstruction and drug offenses, in connection with the incident early Sunday, Sept. 11 in Manville, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Two male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South Main Street and the other at the North Weiss Street home where the first victim said he had been shot, McDonald said.

Gilmore was identified as a suspect and arrested Monday, Sept. 12, on charges of attempted murder, along with weapons and drug offenses, authorities said. Clark was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and obstruction, McDonald said.

Both were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Manville Police Department at (908) 725-1900 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

