ysnlive.com
FULTZ ISN’T HARD TO FIND
NORTH JACKSON OH- Some players stick out on the court or field every time they lace up. Whether it’s because of a unique pick in shoes, a bright headband, or just how they play, none of the fans have to try hard to spot them once the game starts. For Jackson Milton volleyball that player is Emily Fultz. Fultz’s effort and ability to pop up anywhere on the floor make her just about the easiest player to find. You’ll never see Emily give up on a play. Even if she’s on the other side of the court, you can bet she’s giving the ball a look, and making sure that if she doesn’t get to it, it’s not because of lack of effort. This ability to never give up also makes Fultz an incredible leader for the youth of the team. The back row defense of the Blue Jays relied on youth, and they get to see serious tenacity everyday to set the standard for the program.
BOARDMAN PROTECTS HOME AGAINST RAIDERS
BOARDMAN OH- Boardman got a huge momentum building win on Monday night as they fended off the visiting South Range Raiders in straight sets. (25-21 25-22 26-24) Gia Triveri led the Spartans offense by finishing with 10 kills. Cami Goske, and Sydney Yauger both finished with 8. Kam Duritza set up the offense well totaling in 18 assists. Gianna Cicchillo led the Spartans defense with 25 digs. Yauger was in double figures in that category with 10. As a team Boardman got themselves 68 digs, with just 6 total errors.
SOUTHERN TAKES CLIPPERS BEST PUNCH
SALINEVILLE, OH- Every once and awhile you will witness a game that looks like a blowout on the scoreboard, but on the field it felt a lot closer than a blowout. That is exactly how the Southern and Columbiana game felt Friday night as the Idians hosted the Clippers and came away with a 51-14 victory.
POLAND GETS VICTORY IN STRAIGHT SETS
Poland, OH- The Bulldogs swept the United Eagles in a non-conference match on Monday night. The leading attacker on the season Sarah Forsyth led the way with 14 kills. For the Eagles, Grace Knight had 7 kills and 7 digs to lead the team. The Bulldogs served the volleyball well,...
BLUE JAYS BROOM NEWTON FALLS
NORTH JACKSON OH- Jackson Milton tamed the Tigers of Newton Falls in three straight sets in non confernece play Monday night. Emily Fultz had her best game of season with 21 service points, 2 aces, 9 kills, 18 digs. Riley Headley added 11 service points with 4 aces. Mia Greco had 8 kills with 4 blocks. Paige Grope had 21 assists. Charlie Saunders in her first varsity start as a freshman had 2 kills, 3 aces and 5 assists.
GIRARD BRINGS BULLDOGS DOWN TO EARTH
CORTLAND, OH- Girard keeps it rolling and stays unbeaten as they shut out their NE8 foe, Lakeview on Friday night, 49-0. From start to finish, the Indians were all over the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball. At the end of the first, Girard led 21-0 thanks to scores on their first two possessions and a 72-yard TD pass from Nic Bengala to Stephen Sims.
SPRINGFIELD PUTS A STOP TO RAMS UNDEFEATED SEASON
MINERAL RIDGE, OH- A good start in the first half is always important in football, but starting the second half strong is even more important for a team like Springfield. The Tigers traveled to Mineral Ridge to take on the unbeaten Rams Friday night. Not only was Springfield looking to hand Ridge their first loss, the Tigers were looking for their first win of the season. After trading shots, Springfield would eventually get the last shot with just seconds to go to take down Mineral Ridge, 20-12.
BOARDMAN OFFENSE BAFFLES BEARS
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Boardman could do no wrong on offense, as their scheme left East looking around on Saturday afternoon. When the smoke cleared it was the Spartans on top 42-8. It was advantage Boardman from the start as the Spartans went right down the field on their first drive. They capped it off with a 10 yard touchdown run by Willy Torres. The next time the Spartans got the ball, lightning would strike fast. Thomas Andujar found KeJaun Robinson for a 60 yard burst through the air. There was no stopping the Spartans offense from that point on.
UNITED FLIES BACK IN WIN COLUMN
HANOVERTON OH- United entered week 5, coming off their first loss of the season, looking to quickly erase the memory of that defeat. Leetonia provided the eraser as the United offense wasted no time scoring quickly en route to a 44-0 victory on Alumni Night. The Eagles took the lead...
SALEM WALKS IT OFF IN PADUA
PADUA OH- The old adage “it’s not over until the fat lady sings” was never more true for the Salem Quakers than it was last night. After an abysmal first half offensively, they flipped the script in the 2nd half and came away victorious on a last second, 20-yard field goal by Hayden Tomidajewicz to cap the comeback.
JEFFERSON DRAWS EVEN IN NE8 PLAY
NILES OH- since 2015, the Jefferson Area Falcons have not won a game against their NE8 rival Niles McKinley Red Dragons. With a great three and one start to the season however, would that change or would Niles bounce back after their tough loss to Lakeview last week and keep their playoff hopes alive?
TIGERS CLAW OUT PALESTINE
WELLSVILLE OH- Wellsville is quietly putting together an impressive season in 2022. In Week 5 they cruised to their third win of the year 56-14. The offensive explosion didn’t come right away. The Tigers offense only managed 6 points in the first quarter. While their defense stayed strong, their offense quickly picked up momentum. The Tigers scored 28 points in the second quarter, and never looked back. Tyrell Watkins had a monster night catching the ball. He caught three balls and gained 112 yards, with two touchdowns.
SOUTH RANGE POURS IT ON POLAND
CANFIELD, OH- A week ago, many local critics were looking at South Range as a team on the brink of distress, and they had good reason following a game that challenged the Raiders physically and mentally against Struthers. They heard it for seven days: six turnovers, the pressure is too much, etc.
CHAMPION GETS ANOTHER BIG WIN
LEAVITTSBURG OH- Champion avenged last years tough loss to LaBrae in Week 5 by going to Leavittsburg and rocking the Vikings by a score of 37-14. Champion set the tone on its first drive of the field. They marched right down the field and capped their impressive drive off with a Nick Vesey touchdown. Vesey would score again on the night. Joey Fell would join him with a pair of touchdowns. For LaBrae Trenton Stehura threw two touchdowns.
