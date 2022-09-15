ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Bonner-west Riverside, MT
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Fairfield Sun Times

Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola

Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Grand Ave#Baseball Bat#Robbery#Holiday Gas#Cashier
yourbigsky.com

Teen Shooters “They feel emboldened in the system”

Why are the recent shootings in Billings being done by teenagers? Why is this escalation happening in our city?. These are among the questions I asked BPD Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department. I’m bringing you his answers because they are different than any others I have been...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
LAUREL, MT
930 AM KMPT

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBCMontana

2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings

MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
KULR8

Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspects arraignments for involvement in teen's shooting death

BILLINGS, Mont. - Charges were filed for five people involved in a shooting which led to the death of Khoen Parker back in January. One of those five, Juel Graham, pleaded not guilty today to a felony charge of obstruction of justice by accountability. Court documents said Graham's daughter, Ellie,...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Billings Depot, looking to 2023

Michelle Williams with the Billings Depot talks about the upcoming programming happening at the depot in 2023. The Billings Depot was also recently deemed a Certified Autism Center. This means that all staff has been trained to accommodate sensory-sensitive visitors. Having this certification makes the Billings Depot an even more welcoming environment.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana

When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy