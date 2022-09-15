Read full article on original website
Arson fires reported at downtown Billings church, group living center
A woman was arrested early Tuesday after police said she set several fires at a downtown Billings church and a nearby dormitory housing nearly 20 people.
Man Shot in Intersection on Billings Southside. Suspects Unknown
It's been a wild west weekend in Billings with another shooting reported in the city on Saturday night (9/17). According to social media posts from the Billings Police Department, a shooting was reported at 8:43 pm Saturday at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South 30th Street in Billings.
Suspect named in shooting on Billings Rims
Authorities have taken custody of Nathan Pretty Weasel as the suspect with the investigation ongoing. The report said the victims are a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man.
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
Fairfield Sun Times
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
2 arrested in attempted armed robbery in Billings
The two had forced their way into the RV on the 4700 block of King Avenue East armed with a rifle and a machete, police said in a tweet.
Billings Petroleum Club closes, leaves woman seeking last-minute wedding venue
They booked the Billings Petroleum Club on the 22nd floor of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in August of 2021. According to the club's phones, it shut down permanently on Sept. 13.
yourbigsky.com
Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola
Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
Woman arrested following downtown Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown Billings shooting early Friday. The shooting happened shortly after midnight.
yourbigsky.com
Teen Shooters “They feel emboldened in the system”
Why are the recent shootings in Billings being done by teenagers? Why is this escalation happening in our city?. These are among the questions I asked BPD Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department. I’m bringing you his answers because they are different than any others I have been...
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
NBCMontana
2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings
MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
montanarightnow.com
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
5 charged in connection to shooting death of Billings teen Khoen Parker
Two days away from the 8 month anniversary of the shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen Parker, charges have been filed against five people, two adults and three juveniles, in connection to his death.
KULR8
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
KULR8
Suspects arraignments for involvement in teen's shooting death
BILLINGS, Mont. - Charges were filed for five people involved in a shooting which led to the death of Khoen Parker back in January. One of those five, Juel Graham, pleaded not guilty today to a felony charge of obstruction of justice by accountability. Court documents said Graham's daughter, Ellie,...
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Billings Depot, looking to 2023
Michelle Williams with the Billings Depot talks about the upcoming programming happening at the depot in 2023. The Billings Depot was also recently deemed a Certified Autism Center. This means that all staff has been trained to accommodate sensory-sensitive visitors. Having this certification makes the Billings Depot an even more welcoming environment.
KULR8
Smoke to be visible from the Billings Logan International Airport due to training exercise
BILLINGS, Mont. - There will be smoke visible from the Billings Logan International Airport Monday evening due to an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting training exercise. The training exercise will be going on from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A release from the Billings Logan International Airport said the training exercise...
There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana
When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
