Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Caregiver pepper sprays attempted kidnapper in NW Portland
The kidnapping attempt of the 5-year-old happened around NW 1st and Davis. Details of the attempt are unclear at this time, but the suspect was taken into custody.
KATU.com
'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
kptv.com
Police looking for owners of two bikes seized in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find the owners of two electric bicycles, they announced Sunday. Detectives recently seized the following bikes and believe they were stolen:. Pedego, DeFender XC1. Ride1UP, Class 3 500W. Anyone with information about the owners...
oregontoday.net
Attempted Murder Charge at Casino, Sept. 19
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Umatilla County, Oregon, man with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges after he robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and fired at least one round at a tribal police officer. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending a 4-day jury trial scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Crash, Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65) of Salem, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree on the westbound shoulder. Randy Flickinger and his passenger, Lorella Flickinger (73) of Salem, were flown via Life Flight to area hospitals in critical condition. Hwy 22E was closed from approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 18 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Sept. 19
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 3:03 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 42, west of McMinnville. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Richard Humphrey (62) of Dayton, attempted to pass a gray Acura MDX, operated by Eddie Habre (68) of Happy Valley. The Hyundai struck the rear of the Acura during the passing maneuver and then re-entered the westbound lane again, colliding head-on with a Peterbilt dump truck, operated by Arlie Kilgore (68) of Sheridan. Richard Humphrey and his passenger, Patricia Humphrey (77) of Dayton, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Their dog also died in the collision. Habre and Kilgore were uninjured. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors. Hwy 18 was affected for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Police Department, McMinnville Fire Department and ODOT.
KATU.com
Homeless advocates in Marion County look to address deaths near roadways
SALEM, Ore. — Advocates in Marion County say the issue of drivers hitting and killing people living on the street is a growing problem. Jimmy Jones is the executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. Jones said homeless camps continue to move around the region, often leading to people camping along dangerous roadways.
SUV rolls over into Longview slough; bystanders came to the rescue
A newborn and five-year-old were pulled from a flipped car submerged in a Longview drainage slough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
KATU.com
Portland Police take two into custody in connection with 82nd Avenue shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have taken two men into custody in connection with a shooting on September 8. On Friday, September 16, police were able to take 24-year-old Charlie Hernandez into custody at his parole officer’s office. In addition to Hernandez, a juvenile suspect was located Saturday,...
KATU.com
Stayton vehicle break-in leads police to seize fire arms, ammunition, and meth
STAYTON, Ore. — Marion County Deputies responded to a call reporting a car break-in Friday afternoon in Stayton, Oregon. Deputies arrived at the scene around 2:00 p.m. and located two suspects. Police say they also seized stolen firearms, ammunition, and about a quarter of a pound of meth. The...
Man, 46, dies in ATV crash at Chehalem Ridge Nature Park
A Cornelius man died when the ATV he was driving crashed in Chehalem Ridge Nature Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust
Oregon State Police found malnourished horses and cattle while serving a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation Tuesday. OSP said warrants were served on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City. In addition to 22 unregistered greenhouses to grow hemp or unlicensed to grow marijuana, investigators allegedly found nine...
Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe
An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
KATU.com
Oregon Humane Society campuses rescue nearly 90 cats and 40 dogs in a week
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the past week, the Portland and Salem campuses of the Oregon Humane Society rescued nearly 100 cats and 40 dogs in two separate rescue missions. Authorities say there was a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder that led authorities to rescue 38 Alaskan Malamutes. They were taken to the Portland campus.
KATU.com
Forest Grove shooting leaves one dead; Police say no threat to community
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Forest Grove Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead. Police say at 8 p.m. they responded to reports of multiple gunshots near a residence on Meadow View Road. When police arrived, they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds and...
Man shot, car found on MAX tracks in Portland
A wounded man was found next to a car "high-centered on the MAX tracks" along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday.
iheart.com
Portland Police Need Tips To Solve Homicide
The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the September 2022 homicide of Morgan Seger. On the morning of September 12, 2022, Morgan Seger was found by a passerby lying on a sidewalk in the area of NE 18th Ave./NE Tillamook St. Seger was unresponsive. Police and medical were called to the scene and Seger was pronounced deceased. An autopsy was conducted and the Medical Examiner determined that Morgan Seger died as a result of homicidal violence. Detectives are seeking information regarding the murder of Morgan Seger.
MCSO searching for driver who crashed into deputy’s car
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in tracking down a suspect who allegedly crashed into a deputy's car.
KXL
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
Comments / 0