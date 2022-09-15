Read full article on original website
Montana health department now “intends to comply” with judge’s birth certificate order
The Montana state health department said Monday it now intends to comply with last week’s district court order in which a Billings judge instructed the agency to reinstate a process for allowing transgender Montanans to update the sex on their birth certificates. The announcement represents a shift from the...
A Montana abortion provider surveys a landscape of political threats
On a Thursday in early August, Helen Weems and the two nursing assistants at All Families Healthcare in Whitefish had, by their standards, a typical day. They arrived at the clinic early that morning, using a back entrance that routes them away from the anti-abortion protesters who post shifts in front of the building twice a week. Inside, they opened a key-coded door and entered a small waiting area with soft lighting, white walls, and a collage of bright thank-you cards. As they prepared for patients, one of the nursing assistants turned on an oldies radio station. The day’s first abortion was scheduled for 9 a.m.
Transgender athlete bill declared ‘unconstitutional’
A district court judge in Bozeman this week permanently barred the state from enforcing a 2021 prohibition on transgender athletes participating on collegiate women’s sports teams, ruling that the Republican-led Legislature infringed on the constitutional authority of the Montana Board of Regents when it passed the new law. The...
State health department defies judge’s order on birth certificates
The Montana state health department said Thursday it will not abide a district court judge’s order to temporarily reinstate a 2017 procedure allowing transgender Montanans to update the sex listed on their birth certificates. Instead, the department said it would continue to enforce a rule it adopted last week...
Education regs revised per public comment
Over the past few months, the Montana Board of Public Education has busied itself with a seemingly endless stream of regulatory rewrites touching nearly every corner of the state’s K-12 public education system. The latest action on that front came Thursday as board members advanced a revised set of standards for educator preparation programs proposed by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.
Montana’s bruising birth certificate battle
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
Railroads, labor agree to tentative deal avoiding network shutdown
With less than 24 hours to go before much of the nation’s rail network could have come to a screeching halt, President Joe Biden announced early Thursday morning that a deal has been brokered between the nation’s largest freight railroads and labor unions representing tens of thousands of railroaders.
Health department restricts birth certificate changes for transgender Montanans
Montana’s public health department said Friday it would adopt a new administrative rule that bars state residents from changing the sex on their birth certificates except in narrow circumstances. The now-final rule makes it nearly impossible for transgender Montanans to update the document to align with their gender identity.
Freight trains in Montana and nationwide could stop this week. Here’s why. ￼
Freight trains across the United States could come to a halt this week if six of the seven largest railroads in North America — including BNSF Railway and Union Pacific, which both operate in Montana — cannot secure new labor contracts by 12:01 a.m. Friday, following more than two years of contentious negotiations.
Study finds Montana underpays Medicaid providers by tens of millions
For Dave Eaton, hiring enough staff to help developmentally disabled clients in Livingston with day-to-day tasks is a constant, brutal cycle. Out of every 10 people who come to work at Counterpoint Inc., the small nonprofit he leads, Eaton estimates three leave within a year. Eaton, the organization’s longtime executive...
‘The Human Psyche Was Not Built for This’
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive their biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Vicky Rae Byrd had a sinking feeling. As she scrolled through her phone on election night, her pick for president...
Super PAC faces new allegations in Montana
An out-of-state political organization found to have violated Montana campaign finance law continues to face questions about its activity in three Republican legislative races during the 2022 primary election, even as it pursues legal action against the state’s top political practices enforcer. Last month, the national political watchdog nonprofit...
Courtroom comment triggers back-and-forth with tribe
A comment made during Montana’s recent election administration laws trial in Billings prompted a harsh rebuke from the Fort Belknap Indian Community last week directed at Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s lead attorney, followed closely by an effort from Jacobsen’s office to resolve the situation. The...
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
UM law professor, Montana Constitution expert nominated to 9th Circuit
University of Montana law professor and Montana Constitution expert Anthony Johnstone has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a judge for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the White House said Friday. Johnstone is currently the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law at the University...
Eastern district U.S. House candidates on the issues
Editor’s note: As candidates for Montana’s newly drawn eastern congressional district competed in their respective party primaries this spring, Montana Free Press asked each of them to complete a written questionnaire to help voters understand their positions on key policy issues. We initially published their responses as part...
What the election fraud chorus hath wrought
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
Religious vax exemption rule temporarily blocked by lawmakers
The legislative committee that oversees the state health department voted Friday to delay implementation of the agency’s proposed rule expanding religious exemptions to required vaccines at childcare and daycare centers. The 9-1 vote took place near the end of the bipartisan Children, Families, Health, and Human Services Interim Committee’s...
Suicide rates are higher in rural communities. A new hotline tries to help.
Editor’s note: This piece discusses suicide and the mental health crises among U.S. farmers and ranchers. Monte Bush was only 15 when his grandfather died by suicide on the family farm outside Riverton, Wyoming. One minute, they were working on a pivot irrigator and discussing how expensive a new pump would be; an hour later, Bush found his grandpa’s body. He took over that summer as the property’s caretaker with his grandmother, making sure malt barley, pinto beans and alfalfa were harvested on time and managing a herd of 400 sheep. “I never grieved,” he said. “I buried it, and I got back to work.”
How Montana is trying to solve its struggles with teacher pay
Olivia DeJohn laughs as she chalks up having found a classroom she loves so early in her teaching career to serendipity. She teaches second grade at Missoula’s Paxson Elementary School, a job she quips “fell into my lap.” She did her student teaching at Paxson while getting her master’s degree at the University of Montana and, as a result, was asked to serve as a long-term substitute for an educator who had to go on leave.
