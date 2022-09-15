Read full article on original website
Hong Kong to further relax covid restrictions 'soon': city leader
Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said he will soon make a decision on further relaxing coronavirus restrictions, as residents and businesses decry quarantine rules that have kept the finance hub cut off for more than two years. Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China's strict zero-Covid rules throughout the pandemic, battering the economy and deepening the city's brain drain as rival business hubs reopen.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Ukraine war to take centre stage at UN as west and Russia vie for support
The general assembly is expected to see fresh tussles over future of Ukraine, as well as the threats of famine and the climate crisis in the global south
No US trade deal on the horizon, admits Truss as she flies in for Biden meeting
PM admits talks are not even taking place and plays down hopes from Brexiters that they could start ‘in the short to medium term’
Covid curbs leave Hong Kong musicians on their 'last dollar'
A thundering thrash metal riff reverberated through a Hong Kong bar, but the music was being live-streamed from a studio across town to obey pandemic rules that have outlawed small gigs for more than 650 days. "It is a huge, huge factor in the incubation of talent," he said of small venues and live bars.
Hong Kong journalist charged days before leaving for Oxford fellowship
The head of Hong Kong’s journalist union was charged with obstructing police on Monday, 10 days before he was set to leave the city and begin an overseas fellowship at Oxford University. Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), was arrested on 7 September over a...
Britain’s Truss doesn’t expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years. Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities...
Australian miner Fortescue reveals $6.2 billion carbon plan
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group announced on Tuesday a $6.2 billion plan to eliminate fossil fuels and carbon emissions from its operations by the end of the decade. The world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer expects to save $818 million a year from 2030 based on current prices of diesel, gas and carbon credits, said a Fortescue statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. Most of the spending is planned for 2024-28. It includes an additional 2-to-3 gigawatts of renewable energy generation and battery storage as well as a green mining fleet of trucks and trains. The target by 2030 of “real zero terrestrial emissions” -- no fossil fuels and with only temporary, if any, offsets -- would prevent 3 million metric tons (3.3 million U.S. tons) of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions a year.
Asian bonds see meagre inflows as U.S. rate-hike bets weigh
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net purchasers of emerging Asia ex-China bonds for a second successive month in August, although the buying was measured on concerns over soaring inflation and expectations of a more aggressive stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
EU wastes 153m tonnes of food a year – much more than it imports, says report
Bloc must halve its food waste by 2030 to tackle climate crisis and improve food security, say campaigners
Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico; three dead
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday night after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, killing at least three.
Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'
The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory. Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves -- some containing multiple bodies.
