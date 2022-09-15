ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hong Kong to further relax covid restrictions 'soon': city leader

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said he will soon make a decision on further relaxing coronavirus restrictions, as residents and businesses decry quarantine rules that have kept the finance hub cut off for more than two years. Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China's strict zero-Covid rules throughout the pandemic, battering the economy and deepening the city's brain drain as rival business hubs reopen.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Joseph Zen
AFP

Covid curbs leave Hong Kong musicians on their 'last dollar'

A thundering thrash metal riff reverberated through a Hong Kong bar, but the music was being live-streamed from a studio across town to obey pandemic rules that have outlawed small gigs for more than 650 days. "It is a huge, huge factor in the incubation of talent," he said of small venues and live bars.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Australian miner Fortescue reveals $6.2 billion carbon plan

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group announced on Tuesday a $6.2 billion plan to eliminate fossil fuels and carbon emissions from its operations by the end of the decade. The world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer expects to save $818 million a year from 2030 based on current prices of diesel, gas and carbon credits, said a Fortescue statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. Most of the spending is planned for 2024-28. It includes an additional 2-to-3 gigawatts of renewable energy generation and battery storage as well as a green mining fleet of trucks and trains. The target by 2030 of “real zero terrestrial emissions” -- no fossil fuels and with only temporary, if any, offsets -- would prevent 3 million metric tons (3.3 million U.S. tons) of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Chinese#The Catholic Church#Catholic
Reuters

Asian bonds see meagre inflows as U.S. rate-hike bets weigh

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net purchasers of emerging Asia ex-China bonds for a second successive month in August, although the buying was measured on concerns over soaring inflation and expectations of a more aggressive stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
AFP

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'

The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory. Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves -- some containing multiple bodies.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy