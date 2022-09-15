ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

State Farm, Mississippi settle lawsuit over Katrina payments

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcOMQ_0hx3tiZg00

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has quietly settled its lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. for allegedly minimizing its Hurricane Katrina payments to policyholders, leaving the state to compensate homeowners.

The settlement says the $12 million payment represents “restitution for damage, which was or may have been caused by a violation of law or potential violation of law” on the part of State Farm, which has admitted no liability in its handling of claims from the 2005 storm, The Sun Herald reported.

State Farm paid the settlement in February 2021, but Attorney General Lynn Fitch never announced details of the agreement. The Sun Herald recently filed a public records request to secure a copy of the settlement, which does not appear in the voluminous electronic case file on the lawsuit.

Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states

Former Attorney General Jim Hood originally filed the suit in 2015. State Farm later lost a state Supreme Court appeal seeking to have the case dismissed.

In July, the company, a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, also agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims following Katrina.

That settlement marked the end of legal proceedings that began more than 16 years ago when two whistleblowers sued the Illinois-based insurance company, which had the largest market share of Mississippi policies when the storm hit. State Farm also agreed to dismiss counterclaims it filed against the whistleblowers.

In the federal case, State Farm agreed to pay the federal government $100 million to avoid any further liability. A jury had already determined that State Farm defrauded the National Flood Insurance Program by charging it $250,000 for flood damage to a Biloxi policyholder’s home when wind caused the loss.

State Farm policies cover wind damage, while the NFIP covers damage from flooding.

The newspaper checked on the state case after finding out about the federal settlement. Before the federal settlement, State Farm faced having thousands of its Katrina claims investigated for additional fraud.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 3

Related
Magnolia State Live

Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.

Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
MURRAY, KY
WJTV 12

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Biloxi, MS
WJTV 12

Welfare defendant alleges Gov. Phil Bryant used federal funds to hurt political rival

Within Mississippi’s ever-unfolding welfare scandal, government officials didn’t just use federal funds to lavish their friends and family. They also allegedly leveraged the money to quell their political foes, according to a defendant in the case and another individual connected to a nonprofit within scheme. Christi Webb, director of the welfare-funded nonprofit Family Resource Center […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wvasfm.org

Hope Credit Union Pandemic Relief Program

Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union says almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next ten years. The credit union says each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion from a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hood
Person
Lynn Fitch
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Casualty Insurance#Katrina#The Sun Herald#Southern#Supreme Court#State Farm Insurance
WJTV 12

Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.   Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s going to be done?. That may be the biggest question on most people’s minds in the State of Mississippi after bombshell texts which appear to show former Gov. Phil Bryant and Pro-Football Hall of Fame quarterback and USM alumnus Brett Favre’s alleged effort to use welfare funds to build a volleyball facility on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Fishermen sentenced for poaching paddlefish in MS lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two commercial fishermen from Kentucky illegally harvested paddlefish and paddlefish roe from a Mississippi lake, and it cost them their livelihood for five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced. James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, pleaded guilty […]
MURRAY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
visitmississippi.org

The Seasonality of Mississippi Fishing

Mississippi’s outdoors is known for its fantastic fishing spots and the stunning scenery, as well as for its abundance of delicious seafood. This is because the fun never ends with optimal Mississippi fishing conditions year-round. Great for family trips, quick getaways, or solo excursions, fishing opportunities are plentiful within the state. And many fishing locations accommodate a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner looking to try out the sport or an expert angler, Visit Mississippi can help you plan your next trip to Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022

Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy