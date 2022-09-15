ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyrese's Ex-Wife Hits Him With A Cease And Desist

A couple of days ago, Tyrese threw shots at his ex-wife, Samantha Lee. After being married for four years, the two called it quits and filed for divorce in 2020. Their split has been everything but pleasant, as the singer has made many posts on social media about the state of their former relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

PnB Rock's Body To Be Released After Family Has Trouble Preparing Funeral

PnB Rock's body is set to be released to his family after the late rapper's brother, PnB Meen, alluded to having difficulty getting access to the body for a funeral ceremony. “We been having trouble getting my brother back to Philadelphia,” PnB Meen had written on Instagram. “The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law, going against our as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah. It’s not right, yo. It’s goin on a week. Prayers up. I got you bro an ya daughters.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon

On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen

Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report

Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
QUEENS, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

YNW Melly Pays Homage To PnB Rock: "Rest In Peace"

YNW Melly paid homage to PnB Rock with a tribute post on Instagram, Sunday, sharing a photo of the two rappers. PnB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles while dining out with his girlfriend. "@pnbrock Rest in peace my n***a," Melly captioned the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Anderson
Person
Tupac Shakur
hotnewhiphop.com

Rajon Rondo Reaches Settlement In Assault & Battery Lawsuit

Rajon Rondo has settled with the woman who has accused him and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, of assault and battery stemming from an incident at a parking lot outside an apartment complex in July of 2020. The couple had allegedly been upset with the plaintiff, Toktam Jorshari, for parking her car too closely to their Rolls Royce.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Quando Rondo Proposes To 18-Year-Old Girlfriend, Twitter Reacts

Quando Rondo is lucky to be alive after a targeted shooting at a Los Angeles gas station killed his friend Lul Pab last month, and the 23-year-old seems to be taking advantage of every day since then. After announcing that he's officially laying his flag down (although he's received some...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Replies To Rich Homie Quan's Request To Collaborate

Kodak Black says that he's interested in collaborating with Rich Homie Quan after the rapper praised Black during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast. Quan mentioned that a collaboration between the two of them "would be harder than ever." “Now u kno we gotta...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bizarre Appears To Suggest The Game Used Ghost Writer For His Eminem Diss

Bizarre spoke about The Game's Eminem diss, "The Black Slim Shady," while appearing on a recent episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, saying that he felt the song could've been better. The diss track was included on Game's latest album, Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind. “I just feel like...
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Podcasters#Violent Crime#The Problem Solver Show
hotnewhiphop.com

Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape Case: Report

There has been an update in the case involving Louisiana rapper Mystikal. He's no stranger to having run-ins with the law, but Mystikal is once again facing several serious charges. We previously reported on Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, being arrested back in July in connection with a domestic incident. According to Rolling Stone, Mystikal was indicted on nine criminal charges that included first-degree rape—a charge that he faced back in 2017 in a separate incident, as well.
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Taylour Paige Appears To Celebrate Engagement With Ring Photo

Taylour Paige appeared to confirm that she's gotten engaged in a post on Instagram, Monday, sharing a photo of herself and her partner holding up a ring. The actress tagged Tiffany and Co. in the post's caption. “Out of nowhere!!" Paige wrote. "You appeared and showed me that the way...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

PnB Rock's Younger Brother Posts & Deletes Update, Says Family Is Having Trouble Getting His Body Home

PnB Rock's death took an unexpected toll on the music industry earlier this week after the 30-year-old was shot, robbed, and killed while grabbing lunch at a Los Angeles restaurant on Monday (September 12). In the days since, we've seen tributes pour in from not only friends and family, but fans of the "Selfish" hitmaker as well, expressing their devastation at the talented artist being taken so soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Confirms End Of His Deal With Starz

50 Cent and Starz are officially done working together, as the Power creator confirmed on his Instagram page, Friday. The breakup comes after 50 called out the network's executives on numerous occasions over the last two years due to various grievances regarding spin-offs for Power. "This is my vibe right...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Gets His Nails Done In The Back Of A Maybach

Fabolous, born John David Jackson, has been in the rap industry for decades. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, the 44-year-old artist began receiving recognition for his talent when he was still in high school. Since then, he has paved the way for many artists in his area and still creates music for the masses.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy