PnB Rock's body is set to be released to his family after the late rapper's brother, PnB Meen, alluded to having difficulty getting access to the body for a funeral ceremony. “We been having trouble getting my brother back to Philadelphia,” PnB Meen had written on Instagram. “The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law, going against our as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah. It’s not right, yo. It’s goin on a week. Prayers up. I got you bro an ya daughters.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO