Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyrese's Ex-Wife Hits Him With A Cease And Desist
A couple of days ago, Tyrese threw shots at his ex-wife, Samantha Lee. After being married for four years, the two called it quits and filed for divorce in 2020. Their split has been everything but pleasant, as the singer has made many posts on social media about the state of their former relationship.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Continues To Shut Down August Alsina Fight Allegations: "Nothing Happened"
The latest alleged feud to capture the internet's attention occurred between Tory Lanez and August Alsina. The latter accused the former of attacking him this past weekend – and even pulled out receipts to prove his bloody injuries – though the PLAYBOY artist has vehemently denied all the allegations brought against him.
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock's Body To Be Released After Family Has Trouble Preparing Funeral
PnB Rock's body is set to be released to his family after the late rapper's brother, PnB Meen, alluded to having difficulty getting access to the body for a funeral ceremony. “We been having trouble getting my brother back to Philadelphia,” PnB Meen had written on Instagram. “The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law, going against our as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah. It’s not right, yo. It’s goin on a week. Prayers up. I got you bro an ya daughters.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Tee Grizzley's California Home Targeted By Burglars Who Took $1M In Jewelry & Cash
In the midst of mourning the untimely death of 30-year-old PnB Rock, another recording artist, Tee Grizzley, has been faced with a personal tragedy of his own that took place at his home in Porter Ranch just outside of Los Angeles earlier this month. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old's residence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon
On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
hotnewhiphop.com
Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report
Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
hotnewhiphop.com
YNW Melly Pays Homage To PnB Rock: "Rest In Peace"
YNW Melly paid homage to PnB Rock with a tribute post on Instagram, Sunday, sharing a photo of the two rappers. PnB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles while dining out with his girlfriend. "@pnbrock Rest in peace my n***a," Melly captioned the...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Rajon Rondo Reaches Settlement In Assault & Battery Lawsuit
Rajon Rondo has settled with the woman who has accused him and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, of assault and battery stemming from an incident at a parking lot outside an apartment complex in July of 2020. The couple had allegedly been upset with the plaintiff, Toktam Jorshari, for parking her car too closely to their Rolls Royce.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quando Rondo Proposes To 18-Year-Old Girlfriend, Twitter Reacts
Quando Rondo is lucky to be alive after a targeted shooting at a Los Angeles gas station killed his friend Lul Pab last month, and the 23-year-old seems to be taking advantage of every day since then. After announcing that he's officially laying his flag down (although he's received some...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Replies To Rich Homie Quan's Request To Collaborate
Kodak Black says that he's interested in collaborating with Rich Homie Quan after the rapper praised Black during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast. Quan mentioned that a collaboration between the two of them "would be harder than ever." “Now u kno we gotta...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bizarre Appears To Suggest The Game Used Ghost Writer For His Eminem Diss
Bizarre spoke about The Game's Eminem diss, "The Black Slim Shady," while appearing on a recent episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, saying that he felt the song could've been better. The diss track was included on Game's latest album, Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind. “I just feel like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty In Rape Case: Report
There has been an update in the case involving Louisiana rapper Mystikal. He's no stranger to having run-ins with the law, but Mystikal is once again facing several serious charges. We previously reported on Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, being arrested back in July in connection with a domestic incident. According to Rolling Stone, Mystikal was indicted on nine criminal charges that included first-degree rape—a charge that he faced back in 2017 in a separate incident, as well.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
hotnewhiphop.com
Taylour Paige Appears To Celebrate Engagement With Ring Photo
Taylour Paige appeared to confirm that she's gotten engaged in a post on Instagram, Monday, sharing a photo of herself and her partner holding up a ring. The actress tagged Tiffany and Co. in the post's caption. “Out of nowhere!!" Paige wrote. "You appeared and showed me that the way...
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock's Younger Brother Posts & Deletes Update, Says Family Is Having Trouble Getting His Body Home
PnB Rock's death took an unexpected toll on the music industry earlier this week after the 30-year-old was shot, robbed, and killed while grabbing lunch at a Los Angeles restaurant on Monday (September 12). In the days since, we've seen tributes pour in from not only friends and family, but fans of the "Selfish" hitmaker as well, expressing their devastation at the talented artist being taken so soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Praises Jhené Aiko For "Magical" Performance While 31 Weeks Pregnant
Simply existing while in the third trimester of pregnancy can be difficult for many women, but Jhené Aiko made it look like a breeze as she took to the stage to perform some of her biggest hits at the Greek Theatre just a few days ago. The soon-to-be mother...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Confirms End Of His Deal With Starz
50 Cent and Starz are officially done working together, as the Power creator confirmed on his Instagram page, Friday. The breakup comes after 50 called out the network's executives on numerous occasions over the last two years due to various grievances regarding spin-offs for Power. "This is my vibe right...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Gets His Nails Done In The Back Of A Maybach
Fabolous, born John David Jackson, has been in the rap industry for decades. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, the 44-year-old artist began receiving recognition for his talent when he was still in high school. Since then, he has paved the way for many artists in his area and still creates music for the masses.
Comments / 0