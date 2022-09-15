Read full article on original website
Related
Hong Kong to further relax covid restrictions 'soon': city leader
Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said he will soon make a decision on further relaxing coronavirus restrictions, as residents and businesses decry quarantine rules that have kept the finance hub cut off for more than two years. Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China's strict zero-Covid rules throughout the pandemic, battering the economy and deepening the city's brain drain as rival business hubs reopen.
A Former Cult Member Is Sharing Signs Of A Toxic, Cult-Like Workplace — And Many Are More Subtle (And Common) Than You Might Think
"I'm not saying everyone or every company who does this has bad intentions of creating a cult environment, but it can be. It's a slippery slope."
Comments / 0