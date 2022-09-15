Read full article on original website
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
Flashback: The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre on Sunday. The aim is to bring 5,000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants...
So Lit Sundays @Elleven45
United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta rappers flex their political muscle outside of music
Politics and rap have always gone hand-in-hand. Whether it’s Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” Jeezy’s “My President,” or Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” rap artists have a long legacy of using their songs as vehicles for political action. More and more, rappers are getting involved outside of music, and seeking direct influence. In Atlanta, where the population ins 49% Black, their voices are heard and action taken moreso than in other cities.
Atlanta’s Rappers Are Getting Into Politics. It’s Not Sitting Well With Everyone.
Critics argue that it looks a lot like the old-fashioned dynamic of rich folks meddling in city politics to further their own interests.
Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Trap And Rnb Brunch By Milk & Honey
A creative R&B driven Brunch sponsored by the famous Milk & Honey Restaurant exclusively at Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead Atlanta. Arriving after 3pm? NEED an Outdoor V.I.P. Cabana??? They're only $300 text "1145" TO 404.386.1888. Food is served from 1pm to 8pm - Day Party Lasts until 12am. Same event...
Ucc X Atlanta Cigar Week Present: Cars & Cigars Block Party
For the second year in a row, the Uptown Car Club is partnering with Atlanta Cigar Week to bring you another fly, grown and sexy Cars & Cigars event. Come catch a vibe at the Cars & Cigars Block Party on Sunday, September 18. We'll be at Havana Cigar Lounge in Sandy Springs from 3pm until 11pm with the flyest rides in the city, good music, cigars and dope conversations.
E.D.C. Presents Baddie Brunch & Day Party
EatDrunkChillAtl We call it Brunch with a Twist! Delicious food, the best frozen drinks and cocktail selections and a Vibe unmatched!. The Party Starts When You Walk In. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties#atlanta#brunch#party#dayparty#atlantanightlife#atlantaparties#atlanta_events. Share on Facebook Messenger.
2 of 3 dogs stolen from PAWS Atlanta found safe, 1 remains missing
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of three dogs taken last week from PAWS Atlanta after an overnight break-in has been found safe. PAWS Atlanta tweeted that Violet, one of the missing pit bull puppies, was spotted by a man who was out walking his dog on Sunday. They say Violet was tied to a telephone pole wearing a leash and harness when the man found her.
Twitter Reacts To Racist Patron Asking Black Woman At Georgia Bar, 'What You Doing In A White Place Like This?'
Twitter reacted to a Black women’s bigoted and poor treatment at a podunk Georgia bar and restaurant. A viral video on September 18 showed the woman’s interaction with redneck patrons and a server at Hiram Bar and Grill after they began to harass her because she wanted to play pool.
Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
Atlanta mainstay Zesto on Piedmont Road will close after more than 50 years.
One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink
Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling
A judge wiped out the $60 million the city of Atlanta was ordered to pay in a $100 million ruling after a cop's Tasering left Jerry Blasingame paralyzed. The post Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling appeared first on NewsOne.
Woman walking on northwest Atlanta street killed in hit and run, police say
ATLANTA — A woman crossing a busy street was killed in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning. The driver who hit her, left the scene, police say. Atlanta Police officers responded to the deadly hit and run at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue in northwest Atlanta around 2:20 a.m.
Contractor who hand-built bridge in 1800s becomes first Black man honored at Stone Mountain Park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park is honoring an African-American for the first time in its history. Washington W. King built a wooden bridge by hand in Athens in the 1800s. The bridge is now being moved to Stone Mountain Park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the...
