ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Social Media Law Upheld by Federal Appeals Court (2)

A federal appeals court upheld the validity of a Texas social media law that companies like. say will prevent them from blocking hate speech and extremism. The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday lifted a lower court injunction that had blocked the legislation from taking effect.
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
John Roberts
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race’s clear frontrunner. Valentine, a Democrat, spoke in Lake Ozark at the forum sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. She was joined by Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian Jonathan Dine, but not Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Valentine, 65, is a philanthropist and a retired nurse. She’s also the daughter of August “Gussie” Busch Jr., the longtime chairman and CEO of Anheuser-Busch who built the family business into the world’s largest brewery. Gussie Busch died in 1989 and the brewery was sold to InBev in 2008. Schmitt has, in news releases, referred to Valentine as “the heiress” and made digs at her family’s wealth. Valentine didn’t back away from it Friday.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Courts#Federal Court#Appeals Courts#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Us Supreme Court#The Federal Circuit#The Us Court Of Appeals#The Eleventh Circuit#The D C Circuit#The Ninth Circuit#The Supreme Court
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time to Call MAGA a National Security Threat

Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has given President Joe Biden and Democrats a perfect opening to officially declare MAGA and its allies as an active terror threat.Ideally, President Biden would have made this announcement at the United We Stand Summit held at the White House, attended by diverse community leaders from across the nation to discuss best strategies and practices to counter hate-fueled violence affecting our democracy and public safety. But the opportunity remains.If we are to be blunt and honest, this “hate-fueled violence” that is threatening all...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Disbarred Attorney Loses Malpractice Appeal Over Discipline Case

A disbarred lawyer can’t prevail on his legal malpractice claim against his counsel from the disciplinary proceedings because raising the argument that he was actually innocent of misconduct would have made no difference, the Second Circuit ruled. Anthony Zappin hired J. Richard Supple Jr.—then a partner at Hinshaw &...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: Lawmakers Tee Up Vote on EEOC General Counsel

Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. ’s nominee for general counsel of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, told Senators last week that she would seek consensus in her role as the civil rights agency’s top attorney. On Wednesday the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy