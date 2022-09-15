Read full article on original website
Related
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history. Ethan Herenstein is counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Brian Palmer is editorial director at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Supporters of a legal challenge to completely upend our electoral...
'Playtime Is Over': Dearie Impresses Experts as Hearing Set in Trump Case
Judge Raymond Dearie, the newly named arbiter to inspect documents seized from the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, is asking lawyers for Trump and the U.S. government to raise issues ahead of a hearing, a move an ex-prosecutor says indicates openness. Dearie on Friday summoned both sides to...
Justice Department asks appeals court to revive its criminal probe into classified Mar-a-Lago documents
The Justice Department on Friday asked an appeals court to put on hold parts of a judge's order requiring a third-party review of the materials seized last month at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
Justice Department moves to stay order in Trump documents case
Washington — The Justice Department moved to stay a portion of a Florida federal judge's order banning the government from using some of the documents it seized from former President Donald Trump's residence while an independent third party reviews the documents. On Friday, the department filed a motion asking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Texas Social Media Law Upheld by Federal Appeals Court (2)
A federal appeals court upheld the validity of a Texas social media law that companies like. say will prevent them from blocking hate speech and extremism. The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday lifted a lower court injunction that had blocked the legislation from taking effect.
Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare
Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
“Lawyers are giggling”: Legal experts scratch their heads at Trump’s “very strange” new DOJ lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit demanding the return of documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the feds did not have sufficient reason for the raid even though they found 300 classified documents at Trump's home, according to The New York Times. The FBI...
Trump's former White House lawyer said the chance of him being indicted for inciting the Capitol riot is 'very high'
Earlier this year, an ex-prosecutor also said he believes that testimony from Jan. 6 rioters will eventually culminate in a devastating blow to Trump.
RELATED PEOPLE
What is Christian nationalism? The belief gaining ground in the GOP that says the US is and should always be a Christian nation
Critics say Christian nationalism runs counter to American and Christian values as the concept is increasingly embraced by some Republican lawmakers.
Trump Probe in Georgia Might Lead to 'Prison Sentences': DA Fani Willis
A Georgia prosecutor told The Washington Post that her office believed a number of former President Donald Trump's associates could see jail time regarding their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told the Post that some of the 17 individuals...
Ted Cruz Praises GOP Governors For Move He Said Could Put Them Behind Bars
Fox News host Sean Hannity asked the senator if someone transporting migrants from state to state could lead to an arrest.
GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race’s clear frontrunner. Valentine, a Democrat, spoke in Lake Ozark at the forum sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. She was joined by Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian Jonathan Dine, but not Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Valentine, 65, is a philanthropist and a retired nurse. She’s also the daughter of August “Gussie” Busch Jr., the longtime chairman and CEO of Anheuser-Busch who built the family business into the world’s largest brewery. Gussie Busch died in 1989 and the brewery was sold to InBev in 2008. Schmitt has, in news releases, referred to Valentine as “the heiress” and made digs at her family’s wealth. Valentine didn’t back away from it Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Recreational Marijuana Coming To Oklahoma's Ballot In November? Supreme Court Challenges Ballot Campaign
Should recreational cannabis become legal in Oklahoma? Activists in the state have gathered enough signatures to present that question to Oklahoma voters this November. However, Oklahoma's Supreme Court is performing a final revision on whether the question should be on the ballot, and the jury —or rather, the court— is still out.
A White House summit on hate-fueled violence and another QAnon murder
It's the week in extremism: A White House effort on longstanding challenges, and the latest murder tied to QAnon conspiracy theories.
It’s Time to Call MAGA a National Security Threat
Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has given President Joe Biden and Democrats a perfect opening to officially declare MAGA and its allies as an active terror threat.Ideally, President Biden would have made this announcement at the United We Stand Summit held at the White House, attended by diverse community leaders from across the nation to discuss best strategies and practices to counter hate-fueled violence affecting our democracy and public safety. But the opportunity remains.If we are to be blunt and honest, this “hate-fueled violence” that is threatening all...
bloomberglaw.com
Disbarred Attorney Loses Malpractice Appeal Over Discipline Case
A disbarred lawyer can’t prevail on his legal malpractice claim against his counsel from the disciplinary proceedings because raising the argument that he was actually innocent of misconduct would have made no difference, the Second Circuit ruled. Anthony Zappin hired J. Richard Supple Jr.—then a partner at Hinshaw &...
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republicans on the Federal Election Commission nixed an inquiry into alleged Georgia voter suppression efforts
The FEC voted 3-2 against proceeding with an inquiry involving "election integrity" group True the Vote. Two government watchdogs had accused the Georgia GOP of illegally coordinated with True the Vote. Republican FEC commissioners said True the Vote did not act for the "purpose of influencing an election." At a...
January 6 panel could release report on Trump and Capitol attack before midterms – as it happened
Judge appoints special master to weed out documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence under legal privilege rules
GOP lawmakers worry Biden loan forgiveness could hurt military recruiting
A group of House GOP lawmakers is pushing President Biden to address concerns that his student loan forgiveness plan could kneecap military recruiting by making the GI Bill seem less valuable. In a letter led by Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas), the 19 House Republicans said they worry about the “unintended...
bloomberglaw.com
Punching In: Lawmakers Tee Up Vote on EEOC General Counsel
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. ’s nominee for general counsel of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, told Senators last week that she would seek consensus in her role as the civil rights agency’s top attorney. On Wednesday the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will vote...
Comments / 0