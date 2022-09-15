ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

The Hazard Herald

LKLP announces new Head Start director

On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director. Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Kentucky superintendents of flood-impacted districts express concerns on attendance, school bus transportation

Between displaced families and quarantines due to COVID-19 and other illnesses, superintendents from flood-impacted school districts in Eastern Kentucky expressed concerns about lower than average student attendance with Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership at a Sept. 8 virtual meeting. There also was good news to share as many students...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hazard Herald

Leaders present funding in Perry County to improve infrastructure, provides project update

On Sept. 6, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County. He also provided an update on the travel trailers en route to Floyd, Letcher and Perry counties, donated by the State of Louisiana after they were originally purchased to house Hurricane Ida survivors.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Paul's staff hosting mobile office hours in Eastern Kentucky

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) constituent service team set up in Eastern Kentucky to host mobile office hours in Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties to meet with Kentuckians who were in in need of assistance with federal agencies, including FEMA assistance, SBA loans and replacing lost or damaged documents such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, passports and tax paperwork, as they recover from the devastating flooding that hit the commonwealth nearly a month ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hazard Herald

Mobile Registration Center opens in Perry County

FEMA is operating a mobile registration center this week in Perry County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured losses from the flooding that began July 26. The center is in northeast Hazard, off Ky. 476. Location:. Home Place Community Center, 24 Victor Road, Hazard KY 41701. Hours, 9...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Tyler Bryant
The Hazard Herald

Escaped KRRJ inmate apprehended

Following the recent escape and apprehension of an inmate, officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ) are continuing to monitor their work release program and inmates. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, Thomas Kuhl Jr., 35, of Hazard, a state inmate housed at the Kentucky River Regional Jail,...
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

Helping Hands disaster recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding

On the weekend of Aug. 27-28, Helping Hands disaster relief continued cleanup efforts following the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Earlier in August, command centers in Hazard and Martin hosted more than 1,600 Helping Hands volunteers from congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. With a combined 38,000 hours volunteered, volunteers worked to muck out homes and buildings, clear debris and tear out drywall, flooring and carpets. In total, they completed 458 cases submitted to the Crisis Cleanup hotline.
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

Power Up the Pantry held

On Aug. 25, Kentucky Power, in partnership with WYMT and God’s Pantry Food Bank, hosted the Power Up the Pantry event, collecting food and monetary donations for several local families. During Power Up the Pantry, a day-long food drive held at three locations in eastern Kentucky, area businesses and...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

McConnell visits Hazard to discuss flood recovery efforts

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) visited Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 2, to discuss flood disaster recovery efforts with emergency services personnel and local leaders from all flood-impacted counties. Earlier this month, according to a statement from the senator’s office, McConnell traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky to discuss recovery...
HAZARD, KY
#Linus School Sports#Bowling#Outlast#High School Football#American Football#Brya
The Hazard Herald

Shoes, socks donated to flood survivors

On Aug. 23, state officials, along with several special guests, gathered to hand out donated shoes to Kentuckians who lost their belongings in the flooding that took place in late July in Eastern Kentucky. Among the officials and guests in attendance were Gov. Andy Beshear; Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman; the...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hazard Herald

Community continues to face housing crisis after families displaced due to flooding

Following the flooding and storms that occurred in July, several families and individuals experienced damage to their houses and property, and hundreds of individuals completely lost their homes. In Hazard and Perry County, local leaders, community partners and volunteers are continuing to work on the housing crisis, searching for ways to get families and individuals back into houses before winter.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

KY 2021 in Perry County to be closed temporarily

Drivers who use KY 2021 (Couchtown Road) in Perry County should prepare to use an alternate route on Thursday, Aug. 25. The road will be closed at mile point 5.97 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This is between Eversole Hollow Road and Gullett Knob Lane. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 5 p.m.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

‘Healing to the Holler’ flood benefit concert held in Hazard

Hundreds of people came together for a night of music, food and fun all while helping support flood relief efforts from the July flooding. The “Healing to the Holler” Eastern Kentucky flood benefit concert was held on Friday, Aug. 26, in downtown Hazard. Proceeds from the event are being given to victims of the July flooding and supporting flood relief efforts.
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

