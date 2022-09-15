Read full article on original website
LKLP announces new Head Start director
On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director. Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.
Kentucky superintendents of flood-impacted districts express concerns on attendance, school bus transportation
Between displaced families and quarantines due to COVID-19 and other illnesses, superintendents from flood-impacted school districts in Eastern Kentucky expressed concerns about lower than average student attendance with Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership at a Sept. 8 virtual meeting. There also was good news to share as many students...
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke donate proceeds to flood relief
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from their concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville will benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims. ity Commission Member Allison Powers awarded the two music bands the Key to the City toward the end of the concert. Carter...
Leaders present funding in Perry County to improve infrastructure, provides project update
On Sept. 6, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County. He also provided an update on the travel trailers en route to Floyd, Letcher and Perry counties, donated by the State of Louisiana after they were originally purchased to house Hurricane Ida survivors.
Paul's staff hosting mobile office hours in Eastern Kentucky
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) constituent service team set up in Eastern Kentucky to host mobile office hours in Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties to meet with Kentuckians who were in in need of assistance with federal agencies, including FEMA assistance, SBA loans and replacing lost or damaged documents such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, passports and tax paperwork, as they recover from the devastating flooding that hit the commonwealth nearly a month ago.
Avangrid Renewables donates flood relief funding to Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky
On Sept. 8, representatives with Avangrid Renewables presented a donation check in the amount of $20,000 to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The funding, said officials, will be used for emergency flood relief efforts. Avangrid Renewables is a large solar company projects in 22 states in the U.S. In Perry...
KDE: Flooded communities’ response brings ‘renewed sense of hope’
After spending two days surveying the damage in flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky, state Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said seeing the way that communities had come together to help recover was an experience that had moved him. “Spending time in Eastern Kentucky has inspired me greatly,” said Glass on the second...
Mobile Registration Center opens in Perry County
FEMA is operating a mobile registration center this week in Perry County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured losses from the flooding that began July 26. The center is in northeast Hazard, off Ky. 476. Location:. Home Place Community Center, 24 Victor Road, Hazard KY 41701. Hours, 9...
Escaped KRRJ inmate apprehended
Following the recent escape and apprehension of an inmate, officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ) are continuing to monitor their work release program and inmates. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, Thomas Kuhl Jr., 35, of Hazard, a state inmate housed at the Kentucky River Regional Jail,...
Helping Hands disaster recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding
On the weekend of Aug. 27-28, Helping Hands disaster relief continued cleanup efforts following the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Earlier in August, command centers in Hazard and Martin hosted more than 1,600 Helping Hands volunteers from congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. With a combined 38,000 hours volunteered, volunteers worked to muck out homes and buildings, clear debris and tear out drywall, flooring and carpets. In total, they completed 458 cases submitted to the Crisis Cleanup hotline.
Power Up the Pantry held
On Aug. 25, Kentucky Power, in partnership with WYMT and God’s Pantry Food Bank, hosted the Power Up the Pantry event, collecting food and monetary donations for several local families. During Power Up the Pantry, a day-long food drive held at three locations in eastern Kentucky, area businesses and...
McConnell visits Hazard to discuss flood recovery efforts
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) visited Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 2, to discuss flood disaster recovery efforts with emergency services personnel and local leaders from all flood-impacted counties. Earlier this month, according to a statement from the senator’s office, McConnell traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky to discuss recovery...
State sees multiple ways to assist the City of Buckhorn to get water relief
Weeks after devastating flooding, the City of Buckhorn remains without water due to damaged distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies the city’s water. However, according to a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, two simultaneous relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.
Shoes, socks donated to flood survivors
On Aug. 23, state officials, along with several special guests, gathered to hand out donated shoes to Kentuckians who lost their belongings in the flooding that took place in late July in Eastern Kentucky. Among the officials and guests in attendance were Gov. Andy Beshear; Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman; the...
Lawsuit alleges coal company to blame in Breathitt flooding
Residents of a Breathitt County community hard hit by flooding late last month have filed a lawsuit blaming two coal companies for their alleged roles in the catastrophe which claimed two lives there and left numerous people homeless. According to the lawsuit filed Aug. 22 by attorneys Ned Pillersdorf and...
Grammy-nominated Bluegrass artist headlining Sept. 8 Levitt AMP concert in Whitesburg
Grammy-nominated recording artist Dave Adkins will headline the Levitt AMP Whitesburg concert Sept. 8. Letcher County native Carla Gover and Mitch Barrett will open. The last two Levitt AMP Concert Series shows will coincide with a community dinner at CANE Kitchen, according to a statement from organizers. “There is no...
Community continues to face housing crisis after families displaced due to flooding
Following the flooding and storms that occurred in July, several families and individuals experienced damage to their houses and property, and hundreds of individuals completely lost their homes. In Hazard and Perry County, local leaders, community partners and volunteers are continuing to work on the housing crisis, searching for ways to get families and individuals back into houses before winter.
Disaster food benefits approved for Kentucky counties following catastrophic flooding
On Aug. 22, Gov. Andy Beshear announced disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in 12 Eastern Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage from flooding, landslides and mudslides that resulted from storms that began on July 26. In July, at the governor’s request, President Joe Biden...
KY 2021 in Perry County to be closed temporarily
Drivers who use KY 2021 (Couchtown Road) in Perry County should prepare to use an alternate route on Thursday, Aug. 25. The road will be closed at mile point 5.97 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This is between Eversole Hollow Road and Gullett Knob Lane. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 5 p.m.
‘Healing to the Holler’ flood benefit concert held in Hazard
Hundreds of people came together for a night of music, food and fun all while helping support flood relief efforts from the July flooding. The “Healing to the Holler” Eastern Kentucky flood benefit concert was held on Friday, Aug. 26, in downtown Hazard. Proceeds from the event are being given to victims of the July flooding and supporting flood relief efforts.
