Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Roads now open after dump truck crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A single-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck caused a road closure in Dale County. The Southbound lanes of U.S 231 at Dale County 10, in Dale County, were completely blocked for nearly three hours. All southbound traffic was diverted onto Dale County 10. The crash occurred...
wdhn.com
Update: Coffee Co. road back open after poultry truck crashes
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Coffee County. A tractor-trailer overturned just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Completely blocking Alabama Highway 27 near the 24-mile marker in Coffee County. A media release from ALEA says the road will be closed for...
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Plane lands on Alabama highway
(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.) UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane. ALEA officials said […]
wdhn.com
Pike county crash leaves two dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
wdhn.com
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
alabamanews.net
Juvenile Fatally Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a juvenile male has been fatally shot. Police say at about 7:15PM Sunday, they were called to the 700 block of North University Drive, near South Union Street. That’s where they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
House fire in Dothan, possible arson, police say
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Dothan Fire Department received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a house fire in the 1100 Block of Sumter Street in Dothan with heavy fire coming from the south side of the building. Reports from citizens say two teenagers entered the building before the fire. When...
wdhn.com
MISSING: Coffee Co. Sheriff’s searching for missing man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Joshua J. Burdeshaw, 41, was reportedly seen around the Elba Courthouse on Tuesday, September 13th. Joshua is 6’0″ and 220lbs and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Autauga County has left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 76-year-old Othell Motley, a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a van, sustained critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, ALEA confirmed. Officials added Motley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
WSFA
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
ALEA cancels missing, endangered 84-year-old Millbrook man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: This alert has been cancelled. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for Howard Blazer. Blazer is 84 years old and may have a condition that impairs his judgement, according to ALEA. ALEA says Blazer was last seen on...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Body Found in Macon County
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Montgomery man was found in Macon County. Police say the body of Anthony Matthews, Jr. was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Shorter area. Police believe he was shot and killed in Montgomery. The discovery of the body involved...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Chamber welcomes The Lake Cottage as new member
The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Lake Cottage Thursday, Sept. 15, at Gantt Lake. Among those attending were owners Jeff and Blair Hancock, cutting the ribbon; AACC Vice President Mellisa King, left of ribbon; AACC Executive Director Laura Wells, right of ribbon; daughters Greysen and Leighton Hancock; parents Myra and Larry Wamble, Jan Little; and friends Coco Salter and Kelly Kelley.
Andalusia Star News
License sought for bar at site of 2018 shooting
The Covington County Commission held a public hearing for the proposed Slinks Nighttown Bar and Grill in the Loango community during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. The proposed bar would be at the same location as the former Soggy Bottom Tavern, the site of a shooting in 2018 that resulted in the death of Zadarious McCaskill.
WSFA
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
Pedestrian dies days after being struck by drag racing vehicle, Alabama troopers report
State police said an Alabama man has died this week days after he was struck as two cars drag raced on a county road. Alabama state troopers said the single-vehicle wreck involved a pedestrian, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, of Union Springs, was critically injured on September 5 as two vehicles were drag racing on County Road 7 in Bullock County, Alabama, state police said.
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
Comments / 0