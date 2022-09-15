ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman stealing food and beer from LI 7-Eleven punches cop

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 51-year-old woman allegedly punched a police officer after drinking stolen beer and food and refusing to leave a Long Island 7-Eleven on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at the West Merrick Road store at 9:20 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

Once inside, cops were told that a woman, identified as Rosemary Garcia, ate food and drank beer without purchasing it over the course of three hours.

Garcia was asked multiple times to pay for the merchandise and leave the store.

After officers told her she needed to pay for the merchandise, police said she became aggressive and intentionally smashed a 12 oz. Heineken bottle on the floor.

As cops attempted to arrest her, Garcia allegedly struck an officer in the face, causing redness and swelling on his left cheek.

Garcia is charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and obstructing a governmental administration.

Comments / 8

Zasu Zasu
3d ago

Unbelievable. She shows no respect for store owner and police. But she's already out on bail and free to do it again.

Reply
5
Zasu Zasu
3d ago

It's sad that people may be hungry, but guess what? There are "Help Wanted" signs all over at restaurants, supermkts, retail stores. Nobody wants to work anymore; just take, take, take, from anyone and anywhere.

Reply
3
Rosemary Loperuto-Garcia
3d ago

This is the sick world we live in my heart goes out to all our men n blue On what they have to deal with we have to be afraid to take a walk or open our door upsets me to no end especially having same name omg

Reply
2
