Woman stealing food and beer from LI 7-Eleven punches cop

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 51-year-old woman allegedly punched a police officer after drinking stolen beer and food and refusing to leave a Long Island 7-Eleven on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at the West Merrick Road store at 9:20 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

Once inside, cops were told that a woman, identified as Rosemary Garcia, ate food and drank beer without purchasing it over the course of three hours.

Garcia was asked multiple times to pay for the merchandise and leave the store.

After officers told her she needed to pay for the merchandise, police said she became aggressive and intentionally smashed a 12 oz. Heineken bottle on the floor.

As cops attempted to arrest her, Garcia allegedly struck an officer in the face, causing redness and swelling on his left cheek.

Garcia is charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and obstructing a governmental administration.