Sam Page says Mantovani's 'Sleepy Sam' comment is 'Trumpian'

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was called "Sleepy Sam" by new Republican opponent Mark Mantovani, just after Mantovani was picked to run on the GOP ticket by the party.

Page responded Wednesday, saying name-calling in the race is "Trumpian."

"I think some of that is perhaps to establish credibility in the Republican party," Page said. "I think we see that across the country, see people try to act like the former president to be credible in certain circles in our community."

Montovani lost the 2020 Democratic primary to Page and the 2018 primary to Steve Stenger. This week, Montovani switched parties after the original Republican nominee Katherine Pinner dropped out.

