$50K in cash, religious artifacts stolen from Lao Buddhist Temple

OLIVE TWP. — Ottawa County deputies are investigating a burglary that took place Sunday in Olive Township.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland on 112th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Residents had discovered unknown suspects entered a residence on the property and stole items from within.

Five suspects are said to have entered the residence while the monks that live and worship at the property were elsewhere on the grounds. Cash and religious artifacts valued in excess of $50,000 were stolen. There were no injuries.

Deputies say the Temple, also located on the grounds, was not entered.

Based on initial review of surveillance video, deputies believe three suspects, two female and one male, entered the residence while two accomplices remained outside with the suspected vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.