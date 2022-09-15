ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Police Monitoring Iron Bridge Road After Three Deaths

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETurV_0hx3rvjT00

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield Police say they are constantly focused on all of the county's roads, including Iron Bridge. There have been three fatal accidents on Iron Bridge in the last week, in a stretch from Beach Road to the Chippenham. In the most recent, a dump truck driver ran from the scene following a crash that also involved a motorycycle.

Sergeant Stephan Rouze says they want drivers to pay attention to their surroundings, and please slow down. He also asks drivers to be patient, especially in work zones. There is construction on multiple stretches of Iron Bridge.

Police are still looking for the driver of the dump truck, Elvin Mcray, 46, of Richmond. He faces charges of hit and run, driving while revoked, and driving without a commercial driver's license.

Comments / 5

Robert Holder
3d ago

maybe the commonwealth ought to step up pay for Wade's funeral after they let the no good SOB RUN FREE AGAIN.....ELVIN MARCY, HIS DAYS ARE NUMBERED

Reply
2
SGS
3d ago

I hope that's not all of his charges, he killed a young man, his negligence that he chose took a son away from his parents!!

Reply
2
Related
NBC12

Disabled tractor-trailer closes Henrico road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A disabled tractor-trailer impacted traffic on a Henrico roadway on Monday. Police said Route 60 east would be closed for several hours due to a disabled tractor-trailer. Pictures of the tractor-trailer show that it appeared bent in the middle. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Deaths#Iron#Police Sergeant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxrichmond.com

3 people shot in Hopewell over the weekend

Sep. 19, 2022 — HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are expected to survive after they were all shot over the weekend in Hopewell. Around 10 p.m. last night, police say a man was shot in the leg on Davisville Court. Less than three hours earlier, another man was...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile male. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. There, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot. Henrico Police, Fire and EMS administered aid and transported...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Driver dead after ejected from vehicle on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash on northbound Route 288 just past the Courthouse Rd exit Sunday morning. State troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash the morning of Sept. 18. Officials say a Nissan SUV ran off-road to the left, hit an embankment and overturned.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man seriously injured after shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are now investigating after a man was shot earlier this morning. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
878
Followers
681
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy