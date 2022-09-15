Police Monitoring Iron Bridge Road After Three Deaths

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Chesterfield Police say they are constantly focused on all of the county's roads, including Iron Bridge. There have been three fatal accidents on Iron Bridge in the last week, in a stretch from Beach Road to the Chippenham. In the most recent, a dump truck driver ran from the scene following a crash that also involved a motorycycle.

Sergeant Stephan Rouze says they want drivers to pay attention to their surroundings, and please slow down. He also asks drivers to be patient, especially in work zones. There is construction on multiple stretches of Iron Bridge.

Police are still looking for the driver of the dump truck, Elvin Mcray, 46, of Richmond. He faces charges of hit and run, driving while revoked, and driving without a commercial driver's license.