In the first of a series of people making their mark in Austin, we bring you professional bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell. Most days, he rides lead-off for the Austin Gamblers, a top team in PBR's new bull riding league.What was your first experience with Austin?Central Texas is where I'm from. I was born in Temple and grew up in Rockdale. My family still owns land there. What do you like best about Austin?Definitely the food and the culture. Austin has some of the most diverse food experiences and cultures in the state.What do you think makes Austin different from other places?Austin is a big melting pot. People come from all over the state, all over the country and all over the world to live in Austin. Austin Gamblers

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO