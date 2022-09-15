ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey soccer movie ‘Dallas Sting’ scrapped over ‘disturbing allegations’

A few months back it was announced that Matthew McConaughey would portray soccer coach Bill Kinder in “Dallas Sting,” the true story of a high school girls’ soccer team that traveled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world. Just six weeks before production was set to start, however, the film has been scrapped over “disturbing allegations.”
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Austin-area Bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell anchors Austin Gamblers PBR team and is featured in new BRELAND music video.

In the first of a series of people making their mark in Austin, we bring you professional bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell. Most days, he rides lead-off for the Austin Gamblers, a top team in PBR's new bull riding league.What was your first experience with Austin?Central Texas is where I'm from. I was born in Temple and grew up in Rockdale. My family still owns land there. What do you like best about Austin?Definitely the food and the culture. Austin has some of the most diverse food experiences and cultures in the state.What do you think makes Austin different from other places?Austin is a big melting pot. People come from all over the state, all over the country and all over the world to live in Austin. Austin Gamblers
‘1883’ Star Isabel May Lands Major New Role Opposite Casey Affleck

Following her major success as Elsa Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Isabel May has landed a new role alongside Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck. As The Hollywood Reporter shared, the 21-year-old has inked a deal to star in The Smack. The story puts Affleck in the lead role as Rowan Petty, an often unsuccessful conman who will take every chance to make a score. To better his chances of making it big in crime, he teams up with a woman named Jade. And the two of them head to LA.
