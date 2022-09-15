Read full article on original website
Awful Announcing
Matthew McConaughey soccer movie ‘Dallas Sting’ scrapped over ‘disturbing allegations’
A few months back it was announced that Matthew McConaughey would portray soccer coach Bill Kinder in “Dallas Sting,” the true story of a high school girls’ soccer team that traveled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world. Just six weeks before production was set to start, however, the film has been scrapped over “disturbing allegations.”
Matthew McConaughey movie Dallas Sting axed just weeks ahead of production
Matthew McConaughey’s latest project, the football film Dallas Sting, has been scrapped just six weeks ahead of its planned production start date. The film, which was due to be directed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Kari Skogland, was going to tell the true story of a 1984 Dallas girls football team who travelled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world.
Matthew McConaughey’s soccer movie canceled weeks before filming due to "disturbing" allegations about subject matter
Matthew McConaughey's latest film Dallas Sting is no longer moving forward at Skydance. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the producers received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based." A misconduct investigation led Skydance and Berlanti Schechter to halt production last minute.
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Zac Efron Was One Of The Many Celebrities Who Left Hollywood During The Pandemic. Now He's Living Out Of A Van?
Zac Efron made the same transition that other actors made during the pandemic in leaving the United States for Australia. After selling his Los Angeles property, he made the move in 2021 to the beachy haven of Byron Bay. Now it seems like the High School Musical actor is spending his days now living out of a van.
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Austin-area Bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell anchors Austin Gamblers PBR team and is featured in new BRELAND music video.
In the first of a series of people making their mark in Austin, we bring you professional bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell. Most days, he rides lead-off for the Austin Gamblers, a top team in PBR's new bull riding league.What was your first experience with Austin?Central Texas is where I'm from. I was born in Temple and grew up in Rockdale. My family still owns land there. What do you like best about Austin?Definitely the food and the culture. Austin has some of the most diverse food experiences and cultures in the state.What do you think makes Austin different from other places?Austin is a big melting pot. People come from all over the state, all over the country and all over the world to live in Austin. Austin Gamblers
‘1883’ Star Isabel May Lands Major New Role Opposite Casey Affleck
Following her major success as Elsa Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Isabel May has landed a new role alongside Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck. As The Hollywood Reporter shared, the 21-year-old has inked a deal to star in The Smack. The story puts Affleck in the lead role as Rowan Petty, an often unsuccessful conman who will take every chance to make a score. To better his chances of making it big in crime, he teams up with a woman named Jade. And the two of them head to LA.
