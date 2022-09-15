Beeville ISD receives prank call, caller claimed weapon was on campus

BEEVILLE, Texas – On Monday, Sept. 12, Beeville ISD’s Moreno Junior High School entered a lockdown. Beeville ISD Police and local law enforcement evaluated a threat that came in via a 911 call that reported a weapon on campus.

At the time of the lockdown, the District reported no visible threat but continued to secure all students and staff in their classrooms. As a precautionary measure, all BISD campuses entered a Secure mode, meaning students remained inside the school with all exterior doors locked.

At approximately 2:59 p.m., the District lifted the lockdown for Moreno Junior High School and transitioned it to a Secure protocol. It also lifted the Secure mode for all other campuses at that time. Those campuses returned to normal operations, with dismissal happening at usual times.

All Moreno Junior High School afterschool activities were cancelled on Monday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Beeville ISD announced officials have identified the prank caller. Beeville ISD Police Department and local law enforcement worked to identify the person who made the prank call to 911.

The District stated:

“The district and law enforcement officials take these kinds of incidents very seriously. As a result, the district will enforce the student code of conduct, and the student will face immediate disciplinary action. In addition, we expect there to be additional disciplinary actions by law enforcement.”

Beeville ISD and the Beeville Police Department provided the above information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.