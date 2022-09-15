ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Beeville ISD receives prank call, caller claimed weapon was on campus

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LY4gu_0hx3qWpD00

BEEVILLE, Texas – On Monday, Sept. 12, Beeville ISD’s Moreno Junior High School entered a lockdown. Beeville ISD Police and local law enforcement evaluated a threat that came in via a 911 call that reported a weapon on campus.

At the time of the lockdown, the District reported no visible threat but continued to secure all students and staff in their classrooms. As a precautionary measure, all BISD campuses entered a Secure mode, meaning students remained inside the school with all exterior doors locked.

At approximately 2:59 p.m., the District lifted the lockdown for Moreno Junior High School and transitioned it to a Secure protocol. It also lifted the Secure mode for all other campuses at that time. Those campuses returned to normal operations, with dismissal happening at usual times.

All Moreno Junior High School afterschool activities were cancelled on Monday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Beeville ISD announced officials have identified the prank caller. Beeville ISD Police Department and local law enforcement worked to identify the person who made the prank call to 911.

The District stated:

“The district and law enforcement officials take these kinds of incidents very seriously. As a result, the district will enforce the student code of conduct, and the student will face immediate disciplinary action. In addition, we expect there to be additional disciplinary actions by law enforcement.”

Beeville ISD and the Beeville Police Department provided the above information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Beeville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Beeville, TX
ccpdblotter.com

NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT

Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Jordan Padilla who has an outstanding warrant for Robbery ($20,000 Bond). Jordan is described as a 20-year-old male, who stands 6’02” feet, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. If you know...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moreno Junior High School#Bisd
KIII 3News

Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio

A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mysoutex.com

An untiring mental health champion

Kristina Cavazos has put together the recent Chalking for Mental Health, gave resources to the community regarding mental health resources and provided funding for local counseling service in Beeville. These are among the reasons that Cavazos was recognized as one of 50 women recognized at the recent Women of Distinction event held at the Coastal Bend College and put together by Coastal Bend Publishing.
BEEVILLE, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

6 face drug charges after D.E.A. raids several locations

An alleged couple are behind bars after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says thet were part of a drug trafficking organization. The D.E.A., Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) raided the home of Jared Cubellis for a federal search warrant on September 15th on Beaver Creek Drive.
ROBSTOWN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Victoria resident that fled police with handgun and kilo of meth sent to prison

VICTORIA, TX -- A 32-year-old Victoria man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute approximately one kilogram of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Daniel Berry pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Berry to serve...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy