Read full article on original website
Related
theperrynews.com
Bouton, Woodward fire departments stage training burn
BOUTON, Iowa — Firefighters from the Bouton Volunteer Fire Department and Woodward Volunteer Fire Department staged a house fire Sunday morning as a training exercise. About 20 firefighters from the two departments gathered at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Third St. in Bouton at a vacant house owned by Donna Mae Boldny that was built in 1900, according to county records.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Road Closure for Bridge Project
A bridge replacement project that’s been ongoing in Dallas County since this summer will have a temporary road closure this week. According to the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department the intersection of 170th Street and Pioneer will be closed to all traffic from Monday through next Wednesday. This is in relation to the 170th Street bridge replacement project that started on July 5th. An update will be announced of when the intersection will reopen to traffic.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart
Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate-80 near Stuart. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes on the interstate between mile markers 88 and 93 near Stuart is blocked because of a crash that happened earlier Saturday morning. Traffic may be slow when approaching the area.
Ankeny officers, others host I-35 traffic enforcement project
ANKENY Iowa — There were quite a few law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights on I-35 in Ankeny on Friday. The occasion was the Ankeny Police Department’s special traffic enforcement project. The Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa DOT, Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, all joined forces to stop motorists […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report September 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Julio Adrian Ruiz, 20, of 1421 Fifth St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order. Daniel Ramirez, 39, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension. *A...
KCCI.com
Traffic safety crackdown is happening near Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — Expect to see extra officers Friday on Interstate 35 near Ankeny. Ankeny police and the Iowa State Patrol will conduct a traffic safety crackdown. They will focus on speed, seat belt violations and drivers who don't follow the state's move-over law.
Empty historic building in Boone set for renovation
Sani Tadic laughs when he says his company paid $25,000 for the historic Boone News Republican building in downtown Boone.
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
iheart.com
Grimes City Council Approves Speed Limit Change
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council approves a speed limit change for part of NE Gateway Drive. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved the change for the portion of NE Gateway Drive from NE Beaverbrooke Blvd to NE Heritage Drive. The speed limit on that stretch will now be 30 miles per hour.
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tonja Dille, 58, of 3217 61st St., Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended. Ben Ramirez, 19, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a warrant...
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Chief Has Concerns if ATVs are Allowed Within City Limits
Following a new state ordinance, the City of Jefferson may consider amending its ordinance to fit more in line. The new state law allows for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and off-road or utility vehicles (UTVs) to be on city and county roads. There are requirements in order to be in compliance with the new law, including the vehicle must be registered and displayed on the vehicle, the operator must be at least 18 years old, have proof of insurance, speed must not exceed 35 miles per hour and have two working headlights and brakelights.
iheart.com
Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
One injured after shots fired at Iowa party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Suspect Apprehended Following Chase Near Stuart Friday Night
Stuart Police are asking for the public’s help with reporting following a chase Friday evening. According to the Stuart Police Department, a chase Friday evening ended west of the city on HIghway 6, or White Pole Road. Following the vehicle chase, the suspect then fled on foot and attempted to enter several other vehicles in the area. The suspect was apprehended a short time later and there’s no danger to the public at this time.
theperrynews.com
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for central Dallas County
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central Dallas County area. At 8:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Redfield and moving eastward toward Adel, the NWS said. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail, as large as 2 inches...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Kinnick Arrested on Warrant from Alleged December 2020 Incident
A Grand Junction man was arrested for a December 2020 incident. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 73-year-old Robert Kinnick on a warrant for a Class D Felony for leaving a scene of an accident-resulting in death. The charge stems from an incident that happened on December 15, 2020. The Iowa State Patrol reports that Kinnick was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck and was headed northbound on 16th Street North in Grand Junction around 8:10pm.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Police Department Transitions To New Duty Pistols For All Officers
Officers with the Carroll Police Department are now carrying new duty sidearms as part of a departmentwide effort to improve accuracy and situational awareness. According to Captain Ethan Kathol, this is the second service pistol change for the department in the last 10 years. Previously, officers used .40-caliber pistols and switched to the more common 9mm Glock 17 around 2016. Kathol says the transition now is from iron sights to a more modern red dot system.
Comments / 0