Estrada's 3-run homer in 10th lifts Giants past Rockies 10-7
DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning after igniting a tying rally in the ninth, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Monday night. Mike Yastrzemski homered and Wilmer Flores had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants, who snapped a three-game losing streak and overcame four errors that led to two unearned runs. Michael Toglia had three hits for the Rockies, including a pair of run-scoring triples. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon also had three hits apiece for Colorado. Gavin Hollowell (0-1), making his major league debut, struck out the first two batters he faced in the 10th. But he walked LaMonte Wade Jr., giving the Giants runners at first and second, including the automatic runner. Estrada worked the count full before connecting for his 14th home run, a line shot that reached the left field bleachers.
Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch
MILWAUKEE (AP) — For the New York Mets, a playoff spot was certainly worth celebrating. Even if they still have bigger goals on the table in the middle of a heated pennant race. Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the Mets clinched their first trip to the postseason in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine in six innings. The 38-year-old ace threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as the NL East leaders let him go in his first start in 16 days. Brewers star Christian Yelich doubled leading off the seventh against Tylor Megill, making his first major league relief appearance after 27 starts. Megill also came off the injured list earlier in the day.
