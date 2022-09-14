MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Once voted as one of America’s top public golf courses, Grande Dunes Resort Course is back open after a four-month renovation project. The project began in May as architect John Harvey and his team worked on various aspects of the course, overseeing the restoration of the greens to their original look and feel.

