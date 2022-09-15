ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TN

Chalkbeat

Tennessee asks court to dismiss school voucher lawsuit

The Tennessee attorney general’s office urged a judicial panel Monday to dismiss remaining legal challenges to the state’s private school voucher law after a string of court victories cleared the way for the program’s launch this school year.But attorneys for several plaintiffs, including county governments based in Memphis and Nashville, argued for a full hearing on several remaining constitutional claims over a 2019 law that applies to only two of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Inspection Scores: Sept. 13-19

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: Houston High School […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Zack Love

Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life Savings

A Tennessee man is devastated after a scammer on WhatsApp fools him into investing into cryptocurrency. Find out what happened to this wishful cryptocurrency investor. Most "pig butchering" scams take place as described in the following story. Pig butchering is when an unknown person, a stranger, contacts a victim by phone, text, email or WhatsApp and start an unlikely “friendship” with the victim. After a period of building a friendship, the stranger then turns the friendship into an "investment opportunity" with "too good to be true" returns.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver demanded free gas at gunpoint from store clerk, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Indiana man who allegedly demanded free gas at gunpoint from a convenience store clerk in Memphis is in custody. Ryan Bateson, 40, is charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment in the incident, which happened Aug. 25 at the Marathon gas station at 2864 Thomas Street, police said. Around 2:15 a.m., […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx stock plunges, company plans to close 90 locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shares of FedEx plummeted in value overnight after it was announced Memphis’s largest employer is doing some serious belt-tightening. It was announced last night after the stock market closed. Shares of FedEx fell a staggering 16% in after-hours trading. A single share will cost you about $170 dollars this morning, compared to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

MISSING: Silver Alert issued for Earnest Eison Jr. of Halls

HALLS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old Earnest Eison, Jr. on behalf of the Halls Police Department. According to the TBI, Eison was last seen in the Dyersburg area on September 1, and could currently be in the Jackson area.
HALLS, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures

Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman arrested in Arbor Creek arson investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested by the US Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office regarding an arson at an apartment complex on September 14. Shaniqua Yates has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire on the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trail in Memphis. The fire displaced several residents. It happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)

Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
CBS 42

Tennessee woman accused of stabbing another woman with screwdriver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman stabbed her ex-husband’s new wife with a screwdriver several times in a confrontation in Parkway Village last week. Audrey Robinson, 38, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the attack. She is in jail on $350,000 bond and has a court date set for Monday. Police say just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN

