Police: 3 vehicles stolen from lot of Lancaster County auto dealer
LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after three vehicles were stolen from the lot of an auto dealer in Warwick Township. The stolen vehicles are an orange 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $77,998, a red 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody valued at $65,992, and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $83,991, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
