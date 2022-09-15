ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

FOX 43

Police: 3 vehicles stolen from lot of Lancaster County auto dealer

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after three vehicles were stolen from the lot of an auto dealer in Warwick Township. The stolen vehicles are an orange 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $77,998, a red 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody valued at $65,992, and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat valued at $83,991, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing teen in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen in Middletown on Saturday afternoon. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother on Sept. 17 around 1 p.m. at Karns Foods on South Union Street, police said. Gray was last seen wearing a red...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought

Greenville, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday. Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
FREDONIA, PA
FOX 43

Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Kangaroo rescued by game wardens in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Game Wardens recently received a tip that led them to Littlestown, Adams County for someone illegally possessing a kangaroo. Officials say a concerned citizen sent a tip to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief of a Facebook post advertising the sale of a kangaroo.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Spring Garden Township Police investigating two armed robberies

YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating reports of two recent armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood. The victim alleged...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Police called to shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing teen

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WGAL

One person dead following Quarryville standoff

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police tells us one person died during a police standoff that happened Friday near Quarryville. PSP says around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police responded to a "suspicious vehicle," which led to a pursuit. That's when officers say the man barricaded himself inside his home on...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Thief found hiding behind tree line with two crack pipes, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been charged for stealing possessions from an unlocked vehicle in a residential driveway, according to East Cocalico Township Police Department. Officials say that on September 14, the man went inside another individual's unlocked car and stole their cellphone, wallet, and other...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a Lancaster County crash, according to Lancaster officials. The crash was dispatched at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the 1300 block of Furnace Road in Elizabeth Township. Injuries have been confirmed, according to Lancaster officials,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
Daily Voice

Woman Smacks Pennsylvania State Trooper In Head With Coffee Mug: Police

A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say. A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.
FOX 43

York City Police hold Spanish-speaking forum

YORK, Pa. — York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow held the city's monthly community forum in Spanish on Monday to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month. The meeting marked the first time the reoccurring forum was held fully in Spanish. Officials say the purpose was to highlight Latino and Spanish-speaking officers,...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

