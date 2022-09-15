PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts rolled to his right, scampered down the sideline and stutter-stepped to the 5-yard-line, where he was wrapped up by a defender with another in pursuit. Hurts twisted his body, lowered his head, dragged two defenders with him and powered his way in for an adrenaline-filled 26-yard touchdown run that about broke the game open. Just maybe, or so the Eagles can hope, there are many more plays like that one ahead. Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career, finishing with three total touchdowns as he led Philadelphia to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. “Big-time performance on a big-time stage,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

