Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missouri S&T News and Research
Record number of recruiters expected at Missouri S&T’s Career Fair
Missouri S&T’s Fall Career Fair will break records once again, with 437 companies registered for the event. This milestone eclipses the previous record by over 100 companies, solidifying S&T’s place among the largest university career fairs in the nation. The in-person fair will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m....
Missouri S&T News and Research
Missouri S&T Wind Symphony to perform fall concert
Missouri S&T’s arts, languages and philosophy department will present a wind symphony concert this September. The performance will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in Leach Theatre of Castleman Hall, located at the corner of 10th and Main streets on the Missouri S&T campus. The wind symphony will be directed by Dr. David Samson, assistant professor of music at S&T.
Columbia Missourian
The door of former representative Rick Roeber, from Lee’s Summit, sits closed
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)
With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Missouri man charged in $27.1 million bank fraud scheme
A mid-Missouri man faces criminal charges in a 52-count indictment over a $27.1 million bank fraud scheme.
KYTV
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
WOLF
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City businessman charged in bank fraud scheme stole 100-plus social security numbers, prosecutors say
A Jefferson City businessman indicted by a federal grand jury for a $27-million bank fraud scheme is described by federal prosecutors as a “convicted fraudster.”. Prosecutors use that term in a court motion requesting that 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz be detained without bail until the trial. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Keilholz also allegedly stole the social security numbers of 104 people to aid in his scheme to defraud. 939 the Eagle News has reviewed court documents and the prosecutor’s bond motion, and it’s unclear if any of the 104 people are from mid-Missouri. Those details likely won’t come out until a trial. He’s also charged with four counts of making false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA).
WANTED: Search for Camden Co. carjacker underway
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A manhunt for Stephen Gene Wachholtz, 43, of Sunrise Beach is underway after he allegedly carjacked someone in the Richland area of Camden County Thursday, Sept. 16.
KOMU
Eldon jeweler issues warning about fake gold
ELDON − Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story. According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station. The scammers said they need money to get home because their credit cards aren't working and that they have gold jewelry they can sell in exchange for money.
5 inmates die within 2 weeks at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. – The Texas County Coroner confirms two more inmates have died at the South Central Correctional Center within the last week, marking the fourth and fifth deaths at the men’s state prison facility since Aug. 31. Jeffrey Bolden died on Sept. 6. Court records show Bolden was sentenced to life in prison in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myozarksonline.com
Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound
A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Missing Since July
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information leading to the location of James Wright, 47, Sullivan. Wright was last seen leaving his home in the Woodland Heights subdivision on July 25. He was on his motorcycle. According to information gathered Wright has not had any contact with...
Comments / 0