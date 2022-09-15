LaMarcus Aldridge to retire?

Nets Daily: In “Crossover” podcast, Chris Mannix and Howard Beck believe LaMarcus Aldridge is likely retiring. Beck thinks only one veteran FA fits with Nets: Dwight Howard. si.com/tag/the-crosso…

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks still have 2 open roster spots left but unlikely it will be Blake, LaMarcus, Carmelo, per source. For now. #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/14/kni… – 2:31 PM

Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Carmelo Anthony could serve as mentors for Randle and Obi Toppin. However, the Knicks don’t see any of those vets a good fit at the moment. The 37-year-old Aldridge would make the most sense in the event Randle gets traded because he still could be a serviceable low-post scorer as a backup to Toppin. -via New York Post / September 14, 2022

LaMarcus Aldridge: Congrats @Becky Hammon 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FbyDJRsTzZ -via Twitter @aldridge_12 / August 26, 2022

Ky Carlin: Notable free agents still available: LaMarcus Aldridge Dwight Howard DeMarcus Cousins Montrezl Harrell Hassan Whiteside Carmelo Anthony Trevor Ariza Blake Griffin Paul Millsap Rodney Hood Andre Iguodala Jeremy Lamb Ben McLemore DJ Augustin Dennis Schroder Rajon Rondo -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / August 18, 2022