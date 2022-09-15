ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaMarcus Aldridge to retire?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkjKL_0hx3oFQK00

Nets Daily: In “Crossover” podcast, Chris Mannix and Howard Beck believe LaMarcus Aldridge is likely retiring. Beck thinks only one veteran FA fits with Nets: Dwight Howard. si.com/tag/the-crosso…

Source: Twitter @NetsDaily

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks still have 2 open roster spots left but unlikely it will be Blake, LaMarcus, Carmelo, per source. For now. #NBA nypost.com/2022/09/14/kni…2:31 PM

Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Carmelo Anthony could serve as mentors for Randle and Obi Toppin. However, the Knicks don’t see any of those vets a good fit at the moment. The 37-year-old Aldridge would make the most sense in the event Randle gets traded because he still could be a serviceable low-post scorer as a backup to Toppin. -via New York Post / September 14, 2022

LaMarcus Aldridge: Congrats @Becky Hammon 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FbyDJRsTzZ -via Twitter @aldridge_12 / August 26, 2022

Ky Carlin: Notable free agents still available: LaMarcus Aldridge Dwight Howard DeMarcus Cousins Montrezl Harrell Hassan Whiteside Carmelo Anthony Trevor Ariza Blake Griffin Paul Millsap Rodney Hood Andre Iguodala Jeremy Lamb Ben McLemore DJ Augustin Dennis Schroder Rajon Rondo -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / August 18, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC standout Garrison Brooks signs with Knicks

Former UNC basketball standout Garrison Brooks will have his shot to crack an NBA roster for this season, and he will do that in the Big Apple. Brooks signed a deal with the New York Knicks on Friday afternoon, the team announced. Details of the deal were not disclosed. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Brooks spent the Summer League with the Knicks in Las Vegas and apparently did enough to earn a deal with the franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. He went undrafted but was picked up after by the Knicks for that Summer session and having the familiarity helped him land a spot as well. Welcome, @__garro! pic.twitter.com/fLct3V8bFt — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) September 23, 2022 Brooks spent four seasons at North Carolina before playing his final year at Mississippi State.  In his time with UNC, Brooks averaged 9.6 points, six rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 133 games, making 108 starts. With the Bulldogs, Brooks averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while starting all 34 games. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston forward Danilo Gallinari releases a statement after successful ACL surgery

Injured veteran Boston Celtics swingman Danilo Gallinari released a brief statement on the completion of his successful ACL surgery on Friday afternoon via Twitter. In it, the Italian forward, who injured his knee playing in a FIBA World Cup qualifier earlier this summer, said “Yesterday, I had successful ACL surgery. Now the focus is on my rehab and return to the game I love. I want to thank the Celtics organization and the medical staff at the New England Baptist Hospital.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Bob Myers explains possible role for Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers on Thursday explained rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. could start the season in the NBA G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Baldwin did not play in summer league due to a previous ankle injury, but he has impressed the team during offseason workouts. The coaches and trainers raved about his intellect and IQ on the court and believe he has a bright future ahead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics may be without big man Robert Williams III until 2023

The Boston Celtics might be without the services of injured big man Robert Williams III until 2023, according to new reporting from the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. Per the Globe reporter, Williams will “resume basketball activities in two to three months,” with Washburn doubting that the Celtics center will play basketball for Boston during the remainder of this calendar year. Timelord, who completed successful cleanup surgery on the knee he had a torn meniscus surgically repaired back in March, was hoped to return sooner than this initially.
BOSTON, MA
Comments / 0

Community Policy