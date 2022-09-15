ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Lockey Named ASUN Setter of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fifth-year senior Chelsey Lockey received ASUN Setter of the Week honors as announced by the conference Monday. The award marked the second setter of the week recognition for Lockey this season. The Eaton, Colorado native tallied 113 assists this weekend directing the Eagle offense to a perfect 3-0 record en route to Homewood Suites FGCU Invitational champions.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU Women’s Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The 2022-23 schedule for the FGCU women's basketball team has been officially announced with the season set to begin at home on Nov. 7 against Old Dominion. The Eagles will host 15 home games in Alico Arena. Season tickets and mini-plans for the 2022-23 campaign...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Tennis has Positive Results on Day Two of UCF Sizzler

ORLANDO, Fla. – On a long day at the UCF Fall Sizzler, featuring a few weather delays, the FGCU men's tennis team racked up a couple of wins, highlighted by senior Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla./Saint Stephen's Episcopal School) and redshirt-junior Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) advancing to the Ice doubles draw championship match.
FORT MYERS, FL

