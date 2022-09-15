ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WECT

Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local archaeologists break ground to unknown Downtown Wilmington history

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens have broken grounds into the unknown history of Downtown Wilmington. The Public Archelogy Corps group has been digging at a site in Downtown Wilmington located on front street between Henderson and Quince Alleys every...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Person found dead after Swansboro house fire

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, […]
WECT

New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families

New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheriff’s Office arrests man on Heroin, Fentanyl charges after 4-month investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been arrested following a four-month drug investigation. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation focused on alleged drug supplier Tray’ Mil Merrick, who was arrested Wednesday. 26-year-old Merrick was supplying Heroin/Fentanyl to several...
nrcolumbus.com

Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville

An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8. Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested following Wilmington weekend shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after a shooting in Wilmington. The Wilmington Police Department says units responded to the 2100 block of Wrightsville Avenue on Sunday. According to police, the suspect fired shots towards an apartment and an occupied vehicle in the parking lot before...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Fire Department receives jet ski water rescue training

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department received water rescue training over the weekend from Sam Proffitt with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department. 15 firefighters with SFD took part in the training down in Caswell Beach. Crews with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department say crews with Southport...
SOUTHPORT, NC

