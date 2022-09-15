Read full article on original website
WECT
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man killed in Horry County plane crash was Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office volunteer
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the two people killed in a South Carolina plane crash last Wednesday was a volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the organization says. The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and another...
CBS News
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police looking for alleged wallet thief accused of fraudulent credit card use
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man they say stole a wallet from a store last week. The incident took place last Monday around 12:05 at the Food Lion on Village Road. Police say the person seen in surveillance video...
WECT
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests two suspects in connection to alleged stolen property
DELCO, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested for alleged theft, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. On August 30th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to Swimming Hole Road in Delco, after receiving reports of a stolen Cub Cadet lawn mower and a Yamaha four-wheeler. The...
Young North Carolina man dies after truck flips in crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shallotte Police Department working to identify woman accused of using counterfeit money
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Shallotte Police Department are looking for a woman they say used counterfeit money at a local store. The purchase made with the fake money was caught on surveillance video. Now the Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Commissioners approve property purchase for medical detox facility
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County commissioners have approved buying a property for a new medical detox facility. The site is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, where a senior rest home used to be. It’s listed for $1.65 million and would potentially include 16 beds for detox...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists break ground to unknown Downtown Wilmington history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens have broken grounds into the unknown history of Downtown Wilmington. The Public Archelogy Corps group has been digging at a site in Downtown Wilmington located on front street between Henderson and Quince Alleys every...
Person found dead after Swansboro house fire
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, […]
WECT
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat ReStore locations asking for assembly volunteers this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re handy with a hammer or screwdriver, the Cape Fear Habitat ReStore is asking for your help. All locations around the Cape Fear are looking for volunteers to assemble furniture at one of their stores. You can sign up for any shift on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office arrests man on Heroin, Fentanyl charges after 4-month investigation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been arrested following a four-month drug investigation. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation focused on alleged drug supplier Tray’ Mil Merrick, who was arrested Wednesday. 26-year-old Merrick was supplying Heroin/Fentanyl to several...
nrcolumbus.com
Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville
An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
WECT
Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8. Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two arrested following Wilmington weekend shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested after a shooting in Wilmington. The Wilmington Police Department says units responded to the 2100 block of Wrightsville Avenue on Sunday. According to police, the suspect fired shots towards an apartment and an occupied vehicle in the parking lot before...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Fire Department receives jet ski water rescue training
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department received water rescue training over the weekend from Sam Proffitt with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department. 15 firefighters with SFD took part in the training down in Caswell Beach. Crews with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department say crews with Southport...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man sentenced to life without parole after ‘vengeance’ murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a three-week long trial, a Columbus County jury has convicted Corey Hines of the first-degree murder of Elliot Dew. According to a press release, Judge Tiffany Powers sentenced Hines to life in prison without the possibility of parole. At trial, evidence showed that...
