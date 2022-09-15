Read full article on original website
Wardlow Is Pleased With His PWI 500 Ranking But Believes #69 Would Be More On Brand For Him
Wardlow talks about the PWI 500 rankings. This year's PWI 500 rankings were recently released. Roman Reigns, after over two years as WWE Universal Champion, sits atop the list, with names from every corner of the wrestling globe represented. Wardlow, as AEW TNT Champion, came in this year at 67, a testament to his star-making performances this year and the way he connects with the audience.
Malakai Black Asks For Time To 'Recalibrate Himself' Following Prestige Wrestling Bout
Malakai Black addresses his future. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Black competed...
WWE SmackDown On 9/16 Sees Dip In Preliminary Viewership, Still Records Over 2 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 17 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.086 million viewers in the preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.070 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.102 million viewers. This week's preliminary numbers were down from last week's episode...
RJ City Grills Jim Ross, Bear Bronson Reflects On Facing The Wolves, Ethan Page's Toy Vlog | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, September 18, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey (EW), RJ City takes Jim Ross to task over his betrayal of farmers, quizzes him on Rodgers and Hammerstein, and uncovers potential heat between Jim Ross and Danny DeVito. You can see the full episode above.
CM Punk Was Going To Wrestle Cesaro The Night He Walked Out On WWE
CM Punk was going to wrestle a fellow ROH alum on the night he left WWE in 2014. When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he wouldn't join another wrestling promotion for almost 8 years. At the time, CM Punk was frustrated with the culture in WWE and was also dealing with a multitude of injuries. while it is known that he was headed towards the program with Kane that would eventually lead to a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, a lesser-known detail is who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle on the very night he left WWE.
Wardlow Details Surreal Experience Watching Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut
Wardlow calls Jeff Hardy's AEW debut a "mind-blowing moment" because he was a big fan of "The Charismatic Enigma" when he was growing up. Hardy debuted on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he reunited with his brother, Matt. Wardlow's segment came after this emotional arrival, so he watched it unfold before he went out to perform.
Bianca Belair: Rumors Of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don't Weigh On Montez Ford
Bianca Belair says Montez Ford isn't worried about any rumors concerning The Street Profits. For several months now there has been persistent reporting concerning the future of The Street Profits tag team. On WWE television, prior to Triple H taking over creative, there were frequent references to problems between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on all three WWE brands.
Heath Wants To See Bhupinder Gujjar Pull Off A Razor Ramon-Style Gimmick
Heath thinks Bhupinder Gujjar could be “The Bad Guy” of IMPACT Wrestling. Heath is now a veteran of the wrestling scene, more than a decade removed from his WWE SummerSlam headlining match as a member of the Nexus. Currently a member of the IMPACT Wrestling locker room, Heath has a front-row seat to some matches with the brightest names up and coming in pro wrestling, such as Bhupinder Gujjar.
The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter
According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
Malakai Black Confirms He Asked For AEW Release, Issues Statement On His Career
Malakai Black addresses his career. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Taking to...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 17 from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17) - Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage Control...
Jake Paul: I Might Have To Come To Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
Jake Paul might have to make it a family affair at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns will take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At the press conference to announce the fight, Roman Reigns was flanked by his entire family (and Sami Zayn) while Logan Paul had no one on stage with him. That might change at the pay-per-view as Jake Paul, Logan’s brother has already tweeted his desire to go to Saudi Arabia on November 5 and back up his brother.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18): Drew McIntyre Teams With New Day
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 18 from Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18) - Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler d Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. - WWE Intercontinental Championship:...
ProSouth Wrestling The Return Results (9/16): Joe Black, Cabana Man Dan, More In Action
ProSouth Wrestling held its The Return event on 9/16 from Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the event for free in the video above. ProSouth Wrestling The Return Results (9/16) - ProSouth All-Out Championship and Peachstate No Limits Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Trever Aeon and Rob Killjoy to unify the titles.
Action Bronson Explains How AEW Match Came Together, Jokes 'No Falls' In His Contract
Rapper Action Bronson is set to make his in-ring debut on Friday at AEW Rampage Grand Slam when he teams with HOOK to face 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard). Bronson, who performs HOOK's theme "Chairman's Intent," made the save for HOOK at AEW All Out when the FTW Champion was being attacked by 2point0.
Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It
Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
Anthony Bowens: The Acclaimed Are The Uncrowned Champs Because We Can Bring Life To The Tag Division
Anthony Bowens looks forward to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This bout will be a rematch from AEW All Out, where the champions retained the gold in a thrilling contest...
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Recorded A Slight Uptick On 9/15/22
The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on September 15 drew 67,000 viewers. This number is up from the 60,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. The demo rating held steady on September 15, drawing a 0.01 rating in the 18 to...
Roman Reigns: I Didn't Know Who Logan Paul Was Because I'm Not A 15-Year-Old Girl
Roman Reigns talks about his lack of familiarity with Logan Paul. Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Logan Paul in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. This will be only the third WWE match for Logan Paul but Roman Reigns is going to treat him like every other title challenger to come his way over the last two years, smashed and stacked.
DJ Whoo Kid To Serve As Special Guest Announcer At AEW Grand Slam
The Hype Magazine announced that DJ Whoo Kid will be a special guest announcer at AEW Grand Slam. DJ Whoo Kid is a radio host on Shade 45 and one of the premiere DJs in hip-hop history, hosting mixtapes for rappers such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, J Cole, Lil Kim, D-Block, and more.
