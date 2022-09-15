NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Beechwood neighborhood is nearly 80 years old, and the barrack-style apartments is getting a complete renovation. Crews are working to tear down the current houses that will be replaced with an all new, $28 million mixed-income housing development. Those eligible to live in the new development can range from low to moderate income levels.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO