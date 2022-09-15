ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Floyd County Health Department in short supply of Moderna vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Health Department is in short supply of the Moderna bivalent vaccine. According to a news release Monday, the health department in southern Indiana has less than 100 doses of the vaccine remaining. No additional Moderna vaccines are expected to ship before Sept. 29.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Demolition of Beechwood neighborhood in New Albany to clear way for mixed-income housing

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Beechwood neighborhood is nearly 80 years old, and the barrack-style apartments is getting a complete renovation. Crews are working to tear down the current houses that will be replaced with an all new, $28 million mixed-income housing development. Those eligible to live in the new development can range from low to moderate income levels.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

'Votercade' rolls through 7 Louisville neighborhoods to promote voter registration ahead of November election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of cars traveled around Louisville on Saturday to encourage people to get out and vote. Local Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority partnered up with Simmons College of Kentucky and several other organizations to host a "Votercade" and Rally. They said their goal was to combat voter suppression and promote democracy.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shively man battling cancer raises money for his own funeral

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With months left to live, a Shively man has done the unthinkable, and raised money for his own funeral. "I get the easy part of this you know, the light switch goes out," Kevin Hatfield said. On Oct. 19, 2021, Hatfield and his wife Becca received...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Grant will allow Bernheim Forest to expand playcosystem

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest says a new grant will allow it to move forward with its playcosystem project. Bernheim says its got a grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation. Playcosystem allows children the opportunity for unstructured play in nature. The grant will allow Bernheim to add new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
SEYMOUR, IN
wdrb.com

Norton Commons adds Waldo's Chicken & Beer to the dining scene

PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant will open Tuesday in Norton Commons. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look Monday morning at Waldo's Chicken & Beer. Louisville's Endeavor Restaurant Group will open the first full-service Waldo’s Chicken & Beer at 10700 Meeting St. in Prospect. Mark Waldo founded the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Construction collapse occurs at new fire station in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction collapse occurred at a new fire station being built in New Albany on Monday. Part of the wall collapsed in an accident, causing damage to the frame of the structure that is being built along Charlestown Road. Mayor Jeff Gahan said the damage was...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Students at Louisville nonprofit release monarch butterflies into the wild after fostering caterpillars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at a Louisville nonprofit focused on forest education and restoration fostered three caterpillars that formed into monarch butterflies. The Louisville Nature Center maintains 80 acres of forest surrounding Joe Creason Park. Accessing the area is free and open to the public, and they offer educational opportunities for people of all ages through camps, weekend programs and the Swallowtail Forest School, a pre-school program that takes place entirely outdoors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Local businesses boosted by large crowds during festivals held in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds were a common sight last weekend in Louisville, benefitting local businesses. Whether it was a return of annual events or neighborhood celebrations, it was a record-breaking weekend for numerous festivals in Louisville. Bourbon and Beyond, Louisville Pride Parade, Gaslight Festival all ran concurrently this weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Chef Ouita Michel shares bourbon flamed apple recipe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky restaurateur and chef Ouita Michel helps kick off fall with her bourbon flamed apple recipe. 2 cooking apples such as Pink Lady, Jonathan, Macintosh or Winesap. Knob of butter. One tablespoon honey. Sprig of Rosemary. Two tablespoons bourbon. Squeeze of fresh lemon. Peel (if preferred),...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
PADUCAH, KY

