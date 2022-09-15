Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Floyd County Health Department in short supply of Moderna vaccine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Health Department is in short supply of the Moderna bivalent vaccine. According to a news release Monday, the health department in southern Indiana has less than 100 doses of the vaccine remaining. No additional Moderna vaccines are expected to ship before Sept. 29.
wdrb.com
Demolition of Beechwood neighborhood in New Albany to clear way for mixed-income housing
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Beechwood neighborhood is nearly 80 years old, and the barrack-style apartments is getting a complete renovation. Crews are working to tear down the current houses that will be replaced with an all new, $28 million mixed-income housing development. Those eligible to live in the new development can range from low to moderate income levels.
wdrb.com
'Votercade' rolls through 7 Louisville neighborhoods to promote voter registration ahead of November election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of cars traveled around Louisville on Saturday to encourage people to get out and vote. Local Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority partnered up with Simmons College of Kentucky and several other organizations to host a "Votercade" and Rally. They said their goal was to combat voter suppression and promote democracy.
wdrb.com
Annual golf scramble in Louisville addresses deadly problem facing veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Death by suicide is believed to be one of the leading causes of death for military veterans. That's why a national nonprofit, USA Cares, is trying to help military families take a stand against veteran death by suicide. And whether they finish the hole with a...
wdrb.com
4th-generation Peerless Distilling Owner Corky Taylor talks bourbon on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Corky" Taylor is the fourth-generation owner of Peerless Distilling in downtown Louisville. Taylor's great-grandfather Henry Kraver started Peerless in 1889 and was one of the few bourbon distillers allowed to sell bourbon for its medicinal properties during Prohibition. Kraver, a Jewish man, also made sure his...
wdrb.com
Shively man battling cancer raises money for his own funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With months left to live, a Shively man has done the unthinkable, and raised money for his own funeral. "I get the easy part of this you know, the light switch goes out," Kevin Hatfield said. On Oct. 19, 2021, Hatfield and his wife Becca received...
wdrb.com
Grant will allow Bernheim Forest to expand playcosystem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest says a new grant will allow it to move forward with its playcosystem project. Bernheim says its got a grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation. Playcosystem allows children the opportunity for unstructured play in nature. The grant will allow Bernheim to add new...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
wdrb.com
Norton Commons adds Waldo's Chicken & Beer to the dining scene
PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant will open Tuesday in Norton Commons. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look Monday morning at Waldo's Chicken & Beer. Louisville's Endeavor Restaurant Group will open the first full-service Waldo’s Chicken & Beer at 10700 Meeting St. in Prospect. Mark Waldo founded the...
wdrb.com
Construction collapse occurs at new fire station in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction collapse occurred at a new fire station being built in New Albany on Monday. Part of the wall collapsed in an accident, causing damage to the frame of the structure that is being built along Charlestown Road. Mayor Jeff Gahan said the damage was...
wdrb.com
Students at Louisville nonprofit release monarch butterflies into the wild after fostering caterpillars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at a Louisville nonprofit focused on forest education and restoration fostered three caterpillars that formed into monarch butterflies. The Louisville Nature Center maintains 80 acres of forest surrounding Joe Creason Park. Accessing the area is free and open to the public, and they offer educational opportunities for people of all ages through camps, weekend programs and the Swallowtail Forest School, a pre-school program that takes place entirely outdoors.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | It's now or never for Louisville football, starting with South Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I'm not certain if Yogi Berra played quarterback in addition to his work for the New York Yankees. But I know what Berra would say about this University of Louisville football team:. It's getting late early for the Cardinals. They've already lost a pair of what...
wdrb.com
Ironman Dalton Godbey finishes 140.6-mile Maryland triathlon in less than 12 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has an Ironman in our midst. Dalton Godbey completed his first full Ironman triathlon over the weekend in Maryland. Dalton and his dad, Tim, competed together. They've been training for about a year to finish the 140-mile race of swimming, biking and running. Dalton posted...
wdrb.com
Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
wdrb.com
Local businesses boosted by large crowds during festivals held in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crowds were a common sight last weekend in Louisville, benefitting local businesses. Whether it was a return of annual events or neighborhood celebrations, it was a record-breaking weekend for numerous festivals in Louisville. Bourbon and Beyond, Louisville Pride Parade, Gaslight Festival all ran concurrently this weekend.
wdrb.com
Drivers dealing with I-71 detours during morning and afternoon commute this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Commuters who normally use a busy stretch of Interstate 71 South will deal with detours this week as a construction project has several miles of the interstate closed through Sept. 26. The 10-day closure went into effect Sept. 16 for a construction project on I-71 South...
wdrb.com
Chef Ouita Michel shares bourbon flamed apple recipe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky restaurateur and chef Ouita Michel helps kick off fall with her bourbon flamed apple recipe. 2 cooking apples such as Pink Lady, Jonathan, Macintosh or Winesap. Knob of butter. One tablespoon honey. Sprig of Rosemary. Two tablespoons bourbon. Squeeze of fresh lemon. Peel (if preferred),...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Rapid reaction: Bozich and Crawford talk Louisville's loss to Florida State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After Louisville lost a fourth-quarter lead, and the game, to Florida State, 35-31, on Friday night in Cardinal Stadium, WDRB sports reporters Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford sat down to talk about their thoughts on the Cardinals' second loss in three games. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media....
wdrb.com
New southern Indiana road could give life to long-abandoned site after River Ridge investment
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The abandoned site of a city's past is set to be transformed. On Monday, the River Ridge Development Board awarded $9.7 million toward constructing an extension of Penny Martin Lane. The first stretch of the road in Charlestown was recently built on the site of the...
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
