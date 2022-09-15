Read full article on original website
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
Wildfire Smoke Causes Blue-Green Algae Growth in Lake Tahoe
In outdoor news, blue-green algae growing in Lake Tahoe has environmental experts concerned for the lake’s ecosystem. Apparently, the algae are more abundant than they’ve ever been, and that may be in part because of recent wildfires. According to CBS News, there are large growths in the Regan Beach area of South Lake Tahoe, and while there are several types of algae that grow in the lake, some are more harmful than others.
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
Illinois Man Comes to the Rescue When Coyote Gets Container Stuck on Its Head in Viral Video
An Illinois man has restored our faith in humanity after he selflessly came to the rescue of a distressed coyote. A viral video shows the man, accompanied by several concerned citizens, freeing the creature after its head became stuck in a container. According to 100.9 The Eagle, the video was...
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
Gizmodo
See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides
Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
Colorado Officials Report Massive Fish Die-Off: Here’s What Happened
Recently, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has been monitoring a massive fish die-off across multiple lakes, and the cause behind these aquatic deaths is nothing short of troubling. The department first reported these die-offs on September 9, when the issue had hit Mann-Nyholt Lake in Adams County, about 20 miles...
Endangered Loggerhead Sea Turtle Rescued Off Texas Coast
A loggerhead sea turtle has been safely relocated after recently being found stranded on a Texas beach. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Quintana Beach County park received a report that a female turtle was in distress, according to Fox News. Staff members then contracted San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge and stayed with the loggerhead until help arrived.
Alaska Governor Declares State of Disaster After State Battered by Historic Storm
On Saturday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a state of disaster following historically powerful storms that have battered the western coastline of the state. The storms are threatening Alaska’s vast but scarcely populated coastlines as towns face strong winds and flooding. Forecasters are warning locals of possible power outages and are predicting one of the worst storms in the history of the state.
LOOK: Alaska Experiences Worst Coastal Flooding in Decades Amid Massive Storm
Blame the remnants of Typhoon Merbok for giving parts of Alaska its worst flooding in a half century. But the water had started to recede by Sunday. The storm impacted more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coast line. Jeremy Zidek, the spokesman for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the flooding effected some of the most remote areas of the United States.
Arizona Rescue Crews Use Drone to Locate Injured Hiker Who Went Off-Trail
Arizona rescue crews recently deployed a drone to locate a distressed hiker near a trail. On Saturday morning, emergency officials successfully rescued the woman, 63, from Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale. According to officials, the woman dialed 911 and told dispatchers she was suffering from heat exhaustion symptoms and needed...
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
Victims Identified After Two Small Planes Crash Mid-Air in Colorado: Report
Two small planes crashed mid-air in Colorado recently, and now the victims have been identified from the crash. This past Saturday, September 17, a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos crash mid-air above Boulder County in Colorado. Three people died as a result, and they have been identified as 22-year-old Daniel Wilmouth, 23-year-old Samuel Fisher, and 69-year-old Henry Butler.
Hurricane Fiona Update: Almost All of Puerto Rico Remains Without Power
Hurricane Fiona recently hit Puerto Rico. It caused a lot of damage, and most of Puerto Rico is still without power. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Puerto Rico this weekend. He had declared this before it was a hurricane and it was just a tropical storm, which looked to be progressing into hurricane territory.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area
A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Two Small Planes Collide Mid-Air in Colorado, Resulting in Multiple Deaths
Early today (September 17), Colorado resident Jeff Wolcott was enjoying a quiet Saturday morning at home, sipping his coffee while reading the day’s newspaper. Suddenly, the peaceful scene was interrupted by a loud popping sound outside his window. Before he could react, there was an even louder pop followed by a deafening crash.
Outsider.com
