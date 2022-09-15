In outdoor news, blue-green algae growing in Lake Tahoe has environmental experts concerned for the lake’s ecosystem. Apparently, the algae are more abundant than they’ve ever been, and that may be in part because of recent wildfires. According to CBS News, there are large growths in the Regan Beach area of South Lake Tahoe, and while there are several types of algae that grow in the lake, some are more harmful than others.

