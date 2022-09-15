ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Wildfire Smoke Causes Blue-Green Algae Growth in Lake Tahoe

In outdoor news, blue-green algae growing in Lake Tahoe has environmental experts concerned for the lake’s ecosystem. Apparently, the algae are more abundant than they’ve ever been, and that may be in part because of recent wildfires. According to CBS News, there are large growths in the Regan Beach area of South Lake Tahoe, and while there are several types of algae that grow in the lake, some are more harmful than others.
ENVIRONMENT
outsidemagazine

California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
FORESTHILL, CA
Gizmodo

See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides

Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Endangered Loggerhead Sea Turtle Rescued Off Texas Coast

A loggerhead sea turtle has been safely relocated after recently being found stranded on a Texas beach. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Quintana Beach County park received a report that a female turtle was in distress, according to Fox News. Staff members then contracted San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge and stayed with the loggerhead until help arrived.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Alaska Governor Declares State of Disaster After State Battered by Historic Storm

On Saturday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a state of disaster following historically powerful storms that have battered the western coastline of the state. The storms are threatening Alaska’s vast but scarcely populated coastlines as towns face strong winds and flooding. Forecasters are warning locals of possible power outages and are predicting one of the worst storms in the history of the state.
ALASKA STATE
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

LOOK: Alaska Experiences Worst Coastal Flooding in Decades Amid Massive Storm

Blame the remnants of Typhoon Merbok for giving parts of Alaska its worst flooding in a half century. But the water had started to recede by Sunday. The storm impacted more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coast line. Jeremy Zidek, the spokesman for the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the flooding effected some of the most remote areas of the United States.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Victims Identified After Two Small Planes Crash Mid-Air in Colorado: Report

Two small planes crashed mid-air in Colorado recently, and now the victims have been identified from the crash. This past Saturday, September 17, a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos crash mid-air above Boulder County in Colorado. Three people died as a result, and they have been identified as 22-year-old Daniel Wilmouth, 23-year-old Samuel Fisher, and 69-year-old Henry Butler.
COLORADO STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area

A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Outsider.com

Two Small Planes Collide Mid-Air in Colorado, Resulting in Multiple Deaths

Early today (September 17), Colorado resident Jeff Wolcott was enjoying a quiet Saturday morning at home, sipping his coffee while reading the day’s newspaper. Suddenly, the peaceful scene was interrupted by a loud popping sound outside his window. Before he could react, there was an even louder pop followed by a deafening crash.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

