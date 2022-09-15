ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heritage Days, Great River Bridge Race, and much more coming to Burlington this weekend

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
Downtown Burlington will have no shortage of fun and festivities as Heritages Days returns this weekend with food, cold beverages, a mini-pool party, a brew fest, fire dancers, live music, and the chance to prove your dog is more attractive than others.

On Friday, festivities begin with a "Bring-Your-Own-Pool Party!" during "Friday Fest" from 5:30 p.m.-midnight in the south parking lot of the Burlington Auditorium, located at 200 N. Front St.

If the weather is warm enough, attendees are encouraged to bring kiddie pools so they can sit and relax while enjoying alcoholic beverages and enjoying live music from The Left-Overs and rockers Revel in Red.

Pool water will be provided by festival organizers, and the event is free and open to all ages.

On Saturday, the Heritage Days Dog Beauty Pageant, presented by The Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery, starts at 10 a.m. behind the auditorium.

Attendees are asked to dress up their four-legged friends, and prizes and treats will be awarded for the following categories:

  • Best Butt Wiggle
  • Best Puppy Dog Eyes
  • Best Voice
  • Biggest Smile
  • Fancy Pants Award
  • Most Interesting Dog
  • Congeniality Award
  • Top Talent Award

﻿This dog beauty pageant is also free and open to all ages.

Also on Saturday, the Brew Fest will be held from 1-4 p.m. inside the Memorial Auditorium.

Attendees will be able to sample all the beer they can from more than 20 Iowa brewers.

Admission is $20, you must be at least 21, and attendees will be able to collect their commemorative tasting glass at the door.

Later Saturday, live music and entertainment will be performed for free and for all ages:

  • 5:30 p.m.-Jive Radio
  • 8:30 p.m.-Fire Dancing Show
  • 9 p.m.- 24K Magic, the world's #1 Bruno Mars tribute act

Attendees should have no shortage of snack options, with corn dogs, tenderloins and BBQ among those being sold by food vendors this weekend.

Beyond all the action by the riverfront, other weekend festivities include the following events:

Fall Sip, Taste & Stroll is from 5-8 p.m. Friday in downtown Burlington. Attendees can enjoy a fall evening while sipping wines and craft beers, taste snacks, and stroll with friends among the shops, restaurants and bars of downtown.

Advance tickets are $15 per person and available online through the Greater Burlington Partnership website and $20 the day of the event at registration sites at the Burlington Apartments, located at 206 N. 3rd St.

The Friday Night Art Hop is from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Art Center of Burlington.

Kids enjoy an art project, snack and story for $10 every first and third Friday at the Art Center – and adult caregivers enjoy a grownup time out.

New themes are taught each class. Children ages 3 and up can participate, and masks are required.

Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance. For more information, call (319) 754-8069 or visit the Art Center of Burlington website.

Cruise Night will also be taking place from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Burlington.

Classic cars and hot rods of all ages cruise the Jefferson Street "strip" in a blast from the past. Shop, dine, reminisce and check out the rolling stock.

The Plein Air Painting Competition is Saturday and Sunday at the Art Center of Burlington.

This year's theme is "Old Buildings" and the prize is up to $250. Check-in at the Art Center is from 8-10 a.m. Artists can compete on either one or both days, with submission due to judges by 3 p.m. Sunday.

A reception will be open to the public from 3-6 p.m. Sunday with live music and a cash bar. The artwork will be on display in the Art Center through Oct. 29.

And the Great River Bridge Race will be taking place at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Port of Burlington.

Runners and walkers will cross the 2,267-long bridge on foot, with both 5k and 10k events for competitive runners and the Bridge Walk for all ages and speeds.

Registration fees for 5k and 10k runners is $40 and $30 for bridge walkers.

This family-friendly event will also include entertainment and food and beverage vendors at the Port of Burlington during and after. All proceeds benefit the Dankwardt Park playground improvement project.

More information on the event can be found on the City of Burlington website.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

