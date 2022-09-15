GOLF PREVIEW: How far will both Matanzas teams go this season?

PALM COAST – Matanzas golf is ready to get back to winning matches – if the weather would cooperate with them.

The majority of the Pirates’ matches have been cancelled because of rain and lightning, something girls’ head coach Brandie Alred said she’s never experienced so often in any other season.

The cancellations have been disappointing for the girls’ and boys’ teams which are both teeming with talent. The Pirates have most of their teams from last year and are ready to compete for a state title – weather permitting.

Up North:BARTRAM TO BEACHSIDE: Top area golfers Maddie Rathjen, Nolan Harper become 'Cudas

Catch a Rhythm

Finding some consistency will be the key for the Pirates, who lost in regionals last season. More specifically, head coach Thad Busby said they need to become more steady in 18-hole matches – like the regional final.

“Last year, every single guy came off that course knowing they could’ve played better,” Busby said. “We’ve just got to put in the work this season to try to prove that.”

Matanzs has four returners from last year, including top players Trevor Challice, Alek Libby, Ashtin Arlaud.

Busby said he has three guys who at any time can shoot really low. If he can get them to consistently shoot at par, or a couple of strokes over par, he said, they’ll have an exciting year.

Challice, the team’s top player, leads the Pirates. The sophomore is an exceptional junior golfer who broke out on the high school scene his freshman year and quickly became one of the team’s best players.

Challice said the team can improve a little but they’ve been consistent. Individually, Challice would like to tighten up some parts of his game like wedges and putting.

The Pirates won both of their first two matches against Flagler Palm Coast and Palatka, averaging a team score of 162. In their latest match against Bishop Kenny and Atlantic Coast, they shot a 182 and finished third.

Again, they need consistency. Luckily, they still have a love for the game and the desire to improve – which can take them far.

“It’s hard to get them to leave the course,” Busby said. “They want to stay here until dark. And they’re not scared of what it takes to be a good golf team.”

Same Cast, Different Year

Perhaps what’s most exciting about Brandie Alred’s team is that she didn’t lose any seniors and has the same team, including her top two golfers, Alexandra Gazzoli and Zoe Alred.

Both of them have improved on their nine-hole scores this season – which could bode well for the Lady Pirates who got as far as the regionals last season. They possibly would’ve had a deeper run but Zoe Alred suffered an injury a week before that regional final. They fell a few strokes from competing at state.

Naturally, they were disappointed, Gazzoli said. The plan is to make it this year with the experienced crew.

Gazzoli tries to help her teammates and has improved her play to help them get back to state.

“I had to learn how to play shorter courses that I don’t usually play,” Gazzoli said. “Also how to adapt to that and play in those different conditions.”

Gazzoli recently shot a match low 32, at the 9-Hole Challenge, which featured seven other area teams. The Lady Pirates, however, struggled and finished sixth.

The immediate goal is to get the rest of the team to improve, said Brandie Alred. Luckily, her team is hard-working and committed from the top down, she added — making their goal’s easier to achieve.