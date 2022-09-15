ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's vehicle shot 7 times in road rage incident near Deltona

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

A Deltona man was arrested for shooting a woman's car seven times during a road rage incident Thursday morning, Volusia County sheriff's deputies said.

The woman was not hit. The incident occurred on State Road 415 near Deltona shortly before 6 a.m., sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant said.

More local crime news: Prosecutors: No charges against man who shot and killed Volusia library assistant

More: Motorist, 65, charged in roadway gunfire

According to Gant, the woman was traveling south when the shooter, later identified as Bryan Holmes, 18, approached her from behind driving erratically.

Holmes was driving with no lights on, Gant said.

Holmes forced a vehicle to drive onto the shoulder of the road, and he tried to drive between that vehicle and the victim's sport utility vehicle, hitting her rear bumper.

He then drove alongside the woman's SUV and fired a gun from the driver's side window, Gant said.

Suspect tracked using license plate readers

License plate readers helped deputies track Holmes to an Arcadia Street home about 20 or 30 minutes after the shooting. Deputies watched the car and around 8:25 a.m., they saw Holmes enter the car and try to back out of the driveway, Gant said.

Deputies approached Holmes and asked him if he had a gun. He said he didn't have a firearm but reached for his waistline. A deputy grabbed Holmes' arm, and as he was removed from the vehicle, a handgun fell onto the driveway, Gant said.

Holmes told deputies the victim’s SUV had cut him off in traffic, and that he hit her rear bumper, Gant said. Holmes claimed he fired several shots at the woman's vehicle trying to hit the tires and disable it, investigators said.

Holmes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a concealed weapon used in the commission of a felony by a person under 24.

He was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday on $40,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman's vehicle shot 7 times in road rage incident near Deltona

