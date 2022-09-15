ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

San Diego-area high school football game canceled, coach on leave amid allegations of assault in locker room

By Bodie De Silva
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rt7x9_0hx3m8G400

Amid allegations of an assault in the school's locker room, Vista-San Diego's football game Friday at Poway has been canceled.

Poway announced on Twitter Thursday morning that the nonleague game would not be rescheduled and gave no reason for the cancellation.

The cancellation comes days after a video spread on social media that appeared to show several varsity football players from Vista High School assaulting a freshman in the football locker room.

According to reports, law enforcement is looking at two separate incidents.

Protests from parents and students took place outside of the school on Wednesday with them calling for accountability.

A statement from the school district said that Vista head football coach David Bottom has been placed on leave until an outside investigation has been completed.

According to Superintendent Matt Doyle, school administration completed an investigation and confirmed players engaged in "highly inappropriate conduct."

The freshman and junior varsity games between the two teams had previously been canceled on Wednesday.

Comments / 4

Rashann Jackson
4d ago

School should be for learning not bullying. Kid's Nowadays have too many luxuries. They talk at you instead of talking to you. They give you attitude instead of respect. Teachers and Parents are losing the battle.

Reply
5
judy magula
4d ago

The school should have never tried to cover it up sweep it under the rug now they have a real big mess on their hands death threats really!

Reply
2
 

