'This setup is amazing.' Bourbon & Beyond returns to Louisville with rocking vibes

The wait is over … the world's largest bourbon and music festival, Bourbon & Beyond, is back for the first time since 2019. The popular festival was forced to take a break due to the pandemic but has returned bigger and better in 2022. For the first time, Danny Wimmer Presents has extended its annual event to include a fourth day of music, culinary and bourbon experiences.

Kicking off the festival on the sunny warm Thursday, Tyler Boone, an Americana and Blues Alt Rocker from South Carolina and As You Were, a rock band based out of Fort Knox.

Starting about 11:30 a.m., eager fans made their way through the entry gates at the Highlands Festival Grounds at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville. Although it would be several hours before headliners Jack White, Alanis Morissette and Father John Misty took over the main stages, there was plenty to keep the crowds busy.

"As soon as I saw this festival advertised I said, 'we're going.' It's everything we love," said Dean and Kelly Guthrie who flew to Louisville from Syracuse, New York. "We are excited for Chris Stapleton [on Sunday], Pearl Jam [on Saturday], Drive-By Truckers [on Saturday], and bourbon. We love Wild Turkey and we're headed there now."

Bourbon lovers wasted no time taking part in tastings at various distillery tents situated throughout the venue and snagging cocktails at The Char House or The Silver Dollar Hunter's Club. And when they weren't sipping rare, vintage and experimental expressions, the crowd took a break from the sun at the Bulleit Bourbon Arcade featuring newly restored classics and brand new state-of-the-art games. The Rockstar Paint Class is another unique experience where people picked up a paintbrush to create a portrait of a favorite rock artist.

Thursday's culinary and spirit experiences included Louisville's Fred Minnick, an international bourbon expert, and stars of the show "The Vampire Diaries," actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, who signed bottles of their Brother's Bond Bourbon.

While fans sipped cocktails, played arcade games, and gawked at "Vampire" celebrities, Gary Brewer and The Kentucky Ramblers changed into glistening sequined jackets, sparkly shoes and entertained a large crowd at the Bluegrass Situation Stage.

"This setup is amazing. The event producers have bent over backward to make sure the artists have everything we need," Brewer told the Courier Journal. "We came to entertain with country, Bluegrass, rock and roll and old time mountain music and from the crowd's reaction, we did our job."

Other big names performing Thursday, in addition to headliner Alanis Morissette and Jack White, included The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, Shakey Graves, Jimmie Vaughan, Buffalo Nichols, Shovels & Rope, The Blue Stones and Hogslop String Band.

Seasoned festival-goers who survived day one of the festival explained how they'll make it through three additional days of music, bourbon and fun.

"We've been here since the gates opened and we're still going because we had a plan," said Daniella Milanesi, who flew in for the festival from New Jersey. "We are just taking it all in, feeling the vibe and chilling. It helped that we made a schedule of everything we want to do each day. I recommend a schedule with so much to do."

The four-day festival includes plenty of local talent like New Albany, Indiana's Houndmouth, who take the stage Friday, and Louisville native Ben Thornewill and his band Jukebox The Ghost are part of Sunday's lineup along with country music superstar Chris Stapleton, who headlines that evening.

