STILL DRY: Today will be the ninth consecutive day with no measurable rain for most of Alabama; the sky will be mostly sunny with a high in the 87-90 degree range this afternoon. Heat levels will continue to rise through mid-week as a large scale upper high moves across the region; we project highs in the mid 90s tomorrow and Wednesday. Here are the record highs for Birmingham on those two days…

