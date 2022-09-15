ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC News

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned for 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
NBC News

Powerful storm strikes Alaska bringing historic surge and coastal flooding

One of the strongest storms in at least a decade struck Alaska Saturday with hurricane force winds, high seas and rain that caused coastal flooding. A low pressure front in the Bering Straight was spinning as wide and strong as any winter storm, but instead of bringing cold weather, it was fed by the volatile air from the former Typhoon Merbok, forecasters said.
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation

A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC News

Mid-air plane crash leaves 3 dead in Colorado, authorities say

Three people are dead after two planes collided mid-air in Colorado Saturday, authorities said. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash and the number of fatalities. No one with the sheriff’s office could be immediately reached Saturday for additional information. The collision was first reported at 8:54...
LONGMONT, CO
