ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Ohio school report cards released: See ratings for each district

The Ohio Department of Education released its annual Ohio School Report Cards Thursday, rating schools on five components. The report cards may look different this year, as districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year, but one will be added when the 2023 report cards are released next fall.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

WYSO Noonish News Update: Dayton Rescue Plan funds going to Good Sam

Your WYSO Noonish News Update for September 19, 2022, with Chris Welter:. Hamilton police officer arrested after Friday Night Lights fiasco. (WCPO) - City of Hamilton police officer Sergeant Casey Johnson has been charged with an OVI and vandalism after a crash on Friday night. Sergeant Johnson was allegedly involved in an altercation in Ross High School’s parking lot during a Friday night football game. After the altercation, Johnson left in a vehicle that was later involved in a two-car crash. He was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with an OVI– he was also charged with vandalism for causing damage to a police cruiser door. The Hamilton police department says Johnson has been placed on administrative leave. He is currently in the Butler County jail. Johnson was off-duty at the time of the incident.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Beavercreek, OH
Education
Beavercreek, OH
Government
City
Beavercreek, OH
wyso.org

Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells

Preparations are under way for Ohio to start plugging abandoned oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal funds, approved in the new infrastructure bill. The state has said it will utilize this funding to plug between 170 and 320 “orphaned” wells, many of which are located in the Appalachian region.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#High School#Report Card#K12#Pre K
wyso.org

Former Good Sam site gets much needed rescue plan money

The City of Dayton is investing thousands of dollars to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The City of Dayton is investing $400,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The money will go toward...
DAYTON, OH
10TV

Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
dayton.com

Enjoy the last weekend of summer at multiple festivals across Dayton area

A perfect weekend is ahead of us. From events celebrating food and culture to festivals kicking off the start of fall, there’s plenty to do across the Miami Valley. Take advantage of the expected 80-degree weather by attending one or several of the following events. WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111...
DAYTON, OH
93.1 WZAK

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy