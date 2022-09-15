Your WYSO Noonish News Update for September 19, 2022, with Chris Welter:. Hamilton police officer arrested after Friday Night Lights fiasco. (WCPO) - City of Hamilton police officer Sergeant Casey Johnson has been charged with an OVI and vandalism after a crash on Friday night. Sergeant Johnson was allegedly involved in an altercation in Ross High School’s parking lot during a Friday night football game. After the altercation, Johnson left in a vehicle that was later involved in a two-car crash. He was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with an OVI– he was also charged with vandalism for causing damage to a police cruiser door. The Hamilton police department says Johnson has been placed on administrative leave. He is currently in the Butler County jail. Johnson was off-duty at the time of the incident.

DAYTON, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO