Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various categories, there is no overall star grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve districts...
WLWT 5
Ohio school report cards released: See ratings for each district
The Ohio Department of Education released its annual Ohio School Report Cards Thursday, rating schools on five components. The report cards may look different this year, as districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year, but one will be added when the 2023 report cards are released next fall.
wyso.org
WYSO Noonish News Update: Dayton Rescue Plan funds going to Good Sam
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for September 19, 2022, with Chris Welter:. Hamilton police officer arrested after Friday Night Lights fiasco. (WCPO) - City of Hamilton police officer Sergeant Casey Johnson has been charged with an OVI and vandalism after a crash on Friday night. Sergeant Johnson was allegedly involved in an altercation in Ross High School’s parking lot during a Friday night football game. After the altercation, Johnson left in a vehicle that was later involved in a two-car crash. He was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with an OVI– he was also charged with vandalism for causing damage to a police cruiser door. The Hamilton police department says Johnson has been placed on administrative leave. He is currently in the Butler County jail. Johnson was off-duty at the time of the incident.
WKYC
13 Ohio schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: See which Northeast Ohio schools made the list
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Four Northeast Ohio schools are being recognized nationally after they were designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools, which honors high academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps. The Blue Ribbon honors, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, is one of the biggest...
wyso.org
Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells
Preparations are under way for Ohio to start plugging abandoned oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal funds, approved in the new infrastructure bill. The state has said it will utilize this funding to plug between 170 and 320 “orphaned” wells, many of which are located in the Appalachian region.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati high school mourns loss of 15-year-old student shot, killed
CINCINNATI — A local high school is mourning the loss of one of their top students after a 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday night. The latest shooting at Main and Orchard in Over-the-Rhine was just two blocks north of the mass shooting last month. Grief counselors were on...
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
‘Suspicious’ body found in Columbus home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
wyso.org
Former Good Sam site gets much needed rescue plan money
The City of Dayton is investing thousands of dollars to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The City of Dayton is investing $400,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The money will go toward...
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
Dayton woman denied life-saving chemotherapy due to pregnancy
The statements presented by the party in court recounted the stories of patients seeking abortion services who were turned away as a result of S.B. 23, often under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
wyso.org
Airwaves - Travel back in time to the ‘90’s with ‘The Dayton Scene’
The name of the show is The Dayton Scene…produced by some dudes from Illinois. Got it? These guys decided to cover the alternative rock scene in the Miami Valley circa 1991-1992. Now here is an artifact. This video from YouTube, posted (but not produced by) Big Beef Productions, is...
Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?
With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country.
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
dayton.com
Enjoy the last weekend of summer at multiple festivals across Dayton area
A perfect weekend is ahead of us. From events celebrating food and culture to festivals kicking off the start of fall, there’s plenty to do across the Miami Valley. Take advantage of the expected 80-degree weather by attending one or several of the following events. WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111...
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
Richmond police warn of scam using officer Seara Burton's name
On the day on which officer Seara Burton is being transported back to Richmond, the Richmond Police Department is sharing information about a potential scam fundraiser using the fallen officer's name.
