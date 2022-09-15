ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cedar Bluff man dies in early-morning crash on Cherokee County Road 115

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
A Cherokee County man was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division.

Charles Grady Sharp, 81, of Cedar Bluff, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Cherokee County Road 115 near Alabama Highway 9, about 4 miles east of Cedar Bluff.

Alabama State Troopers indicated the crash occurred at about 6:35 a.m. when the 2005 GMC Canyon Sharp was driving left the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

