Urgent warning Thanksgiving could be ruined by huge shortage of a key dinner ingredient
EXPERTS have warned that a key Thanksgiving dinner ingredient could be missing from Americans' tables this year due to a huge shortage. Farmers have reported that an extreme drought in Massachusetts is destroying the cranberry crops needed for the traditional Thanksgiving sauce. As reported by Grist, the state, and much...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket
NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true.
Aggressive turkeys take over Woburn neighborhood
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWOBURN - It's a turkey takeover for one Woburn neighborhood. The pesky birds are pecking at cars, tires, and children. "The most aggressive one is Kevin," says Meaghan Tolson, a neighbor who has named the aggressive birds. "Then there are three ladies because their coloring isn't so distinct. It's Esther, Gladys and Patricia. Even if you are parked, Kevin will try to get in your car." The attacks are happening near Nashua and Tremont streets. Every neighbor has a story, and most have hilarious, yet terrifying, videos of the incidents. Tolson has almost a dozen videos....
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
