Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
CBS Boston

WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket

NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers. 
CBS Boston

Aggressive turkeys take over Woburn neighborhood

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWOBURN - It's a turkey takeover for one Woburn neighborhood. The pesky birds are pecking at cars, tires, and children. "The most aggressive one is Kevin," says Meaghan Tolson, a neighbor who has named the aggressive birds. "Then there are three ladies because their coloring isn't so distinct. It's Esther, Gladys and Patricia. Even if you are parked, Kevin will try to get in your car." The attacks are happening near Nashua and Tremont streets. Every neighbor has a story, and most have hilarious, yet terrifying, videos of the incidents. Tolson has almost a dozen videos....
Seacoast Current

Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?

The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
MAINE STATE

