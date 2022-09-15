Read full article on original website
Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis could face DoJ investigation over stunt as mother dies in NYC shelter
Democratic officials and immigration activists have condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for organising flights with migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a dangerous political stunt, alleging that the migrants were coerced to board the planes with false promises of financial and employment assistance.Lawyers for migrants have called for the US attorney in Boston and the Massachusetts attorney general to open a criminal investigation, arguing the migrants “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.”US Attorney Rachael Rollins has asked for the US Department of Justice to respond to a request for a potential inquiry.Meanwhile,...
Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump, who was not invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle, took a dig at Joe Biden mocking the president’s 14th-row seating assignment.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.He added: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, location is everything!”This comes after Mr Biden, over the weekend, said that the FBI’s discovery of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago in August raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised by Mr Trump holding onto hundreds of documents, and called it “irresponsible”.Mr...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Frank Figliuzzi said he believes Trump is attracted to the QAnon movement like "a moth to the flame."
White House surges aid to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico on a haunting five-year anniversary
Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, yet another catastrophic storm is testing the federal government's capacity to mount a rapid response on an island exposed by its rudimentary infrastructure and vulnerability to climate change.
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump spent hours inside a restricted area of the local elections office on the day voting systems there were breached, newly obtained surveillance video shows.
French leader to meet Iran's Raisi to urge revival of deal
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart as Paris warns the clerical state that it will not get a better proposal to revive a nuclear accord. The Elysee Palace said Macron will meet President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and with US President Joe Biden the next day.
Mar-a-Lago: the lax security of Trump’s alternative ‘White House’ – visualized
The ex-president’s Florida estate has a history of security breaches, from US military plans viewed in front of paying guests to a makeshift ‘situation room’
Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico; three dead
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday night after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, killing at least three.
