Animals

WMUR.com

Back to summer conditions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A brief taste of summer is ahead for many in central and southern New Hampshire today. An approaching front will bring some showers and storms to our area this evening, then cooler and more unsettled conditions follow heading into the work week. Clouds will fill in...
ENVIRONMENT
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup

The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
ENVIRONMENT
nhmagazine.com

5 Foliage Drives With a Payoff

When the maples are ablaze in red and orange, and the birches have turned to gold, almost any road in New Hampshire is worthy of a foliage tour. These are a few of our favorites, each with a prize at the end — a memorable meal or an attraction that’s especially appealing in the fall. Along the way are mountain and valley views, picture-perfect villages, natural attractions and interesting places to stop. Grab your camera, hit the road, and take advantage of New Hampshire’s most beautiful season.
TRAVEL
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Oyster farmers raising awareness for growing shellfish industry in New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. — It's Oyster Week in New Hampshire and oyster farmers are hoping to shine some light on the industry and get the public involved. Hosted by the New Hampshire Shellfish Initiative, oyster farmers like Conor Walsh with Swell Oyster Company will be attending events all across the state to raise awareness for the growing industry.
HAMPTON, NH
NHPR

Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?

[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
VERMONT STATE
Person
Fritz Wetherbee
WMUR.com

Video: A chilly morning turns to sun

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A chilly start to the weekend, but temperatures recover nicely for Saturday afternoon with plenty of sun. It turns warmer and more humid for Sunday with shower and t-storm chances. More unsettled conditions expected next week with a few systems moving through New Hampshire. You will...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Who makes the best pizza in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. When you want something simple and tasty to eat, few things meet the bill like pizza. An almost infinite variety of toppings means almost anyone can enjoy it, although people can get passionate about some of the choices (pineapple on pizza, yes or no?).
RESTAURANTS
nhmagazine.com

New Hampshire’s Stephen King Connection

If there is a trope about Stephen King novels, it would be this: A white, male novelist (or teacher) uncovers an otherworldly threat. The outside world is unable to help, so he surreptitiously fights it on his own. He’s joined by a slow-to-believe friend or two, perhaps with a potential romantic partner. There is a confederate in their midst, someone who will complicate their mission. And all of this happens in Maine. Always in Maine.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Mainers treated to a fiery sky, as summer wraps up

MAINE, USA — Summer officially ends on Thursday, September 22 when the Autumnal Equinox starts at 9:04 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Take a look at these incredible pictures that Mainers captured during the last full week of summer:. Thank you everyone for sending these to the Near Me section...
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
hwy.co

Creepy Abandoned Places in Maine You Have to Visit

Maine isn’t just about lobsters and lighthouses; it can be a ghosthunter’s paradise. With all the rural areas in the state, you can find plenty of creepy abandoned places to explore. Many have interesting stories behind them as well. So, where are these abandoned places in Maine? And...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Business: New Hampshire's Aerospace Industry

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Unless you’re a pilot or you work with planes, you may not know about an under-the-radar part of the NH economy. New Hampshire has over 300 businesses in the aerospace business, and the latest numbers show the industry is doing well. On the latest installment...
ECONOMY

