heraldcourier.com
Officials hold town halls on foster care system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
heraldcourier.com
NC budget director Perusse to retire; Walker is successor
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Charlie Perusse, who served as North Carolina state budget director for three Democratic governors, including current Gov. Roy Cooper, is retiring this fall, Cooper announced Monday. Succeeding Perusse as budget director will be Kristin Walker, the current chief deputy within the Office of State Budget...
heraldcourier.com
School board members: Tennessee retention law could be better
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Members of the Bristol Tennessee School Board are questioning a new state law that mandates tutoring and/or summer camp for most third-graders before students who don’t pass a specific, single test can be promoted to the fourth grade. In aligning with the law, the School...
heraldcourier.com
Their View | Pursuing tech hubs a boon for both short and long term
The Build Back Better Regional Challenge was a $1 billion U.S. Economic Development Administration program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Despite a valiant effort and a designation as a national finalist, a Virginia Tech-led coalition of 50 Southwest Virginia organizations did not win the challenge and the millions in federal funding that would have brought.
heraldcourier.com
AK: WESTERN AK STORM RESIDENT REAX
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are impacting western Alaska and will continue through the weekend. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.
heraldcourier.com
Virginia state parks announce hunting guidelines
Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
heraldcourier.com
Virginia state parks need more funding to reach full potential as outdoor classrooms
Imagine a natural area filled with trees, meadows and cabins, yurts and picnic areas. Imagine this area has trails and scenic vistas, beaches plus interpreters ready to teach history and natural science. Now imagine this is an outdoor classroom filled with beauty instead of desks, the sounds of birds instead...
heraldcourier.com
Youngkin administration rolls back protections for transgender students
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration undid the state department of education’s policy to protect transgender students all at once on Friday. It rewrote model policies strengthening transgender students' rights in order to emphasize parents’ rights. The “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students...
