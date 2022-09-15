Read full article on original website
Historical Affairs programs in October 2022
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. (DOVER, Del. — Sept. 19, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring 16 special programs during the month of October 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/09/01/hca-programs-october-2022/.
DHSS to Expand Community Well-Being Initiative to Kent County
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Goal is to Connect At-Risk Community Members to Substance Use Disorder Services. WILMINGTON (Sept. 19, 2022) – As a way to directly connect community members struggling with opioid use disorder and other behavioral health issues to treatment, recovery and prevention services, the Community Well-Being Initiative (CWBI), which began in 2021 in high-risk areas of New Castle County, will be expanded to serve targeted neighborhoods in Kent County in collaboration with Delaware State University, Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Secretary Molly Magarik announced today at a press conference at the Chase Center.
Division of Child Support Services Offices Will Be Closed Sept. 23
NEW CASTLE (Sept. 19, 2022) – Delaware Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) offices in all three counties will be closed Friday, Sept. 23, due to an in-service staff meeting. Child support customers who have in-person business are encouraged to come earlier in the week. Account information can be...
