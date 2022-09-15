Vintage clothing, art, jewelry, furniture, home decor, and nostalgic items from mid-century through the 1990s are available for the seekers at today’s Vintage Garage meet-up. This is the second to last Vintage Garage before the end of the year, and 75 vendors offering all things vintage (rumor has it there might be a Reader staffer in the mix there with his side hustle!) will be slinging their wares. As the name suggests, VG is hosted in an actual city garage: the fifth floor of the 1800 Maple Self Park (1800 Maple, Evanston). It’s $6 to get in and your kids (and leashed and friendly dogs) are free. You can get advance tickets, parking information, and more tips here or pay cash at the door. The sale happens from 10 AM-4 PM. (SCJ)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO