CHICAGO READER
People’s Music Fest, Queen! at Ravinia, Podlasie reopening, and more
If you’re a fan of music and Reader staff writer Kelly Garcia’s Riot Fest coverage, this event is for you! From 2-8 PM, the all-ages People’s Music Fest, which calls attention to the impact of festivals on Douglass Park and its neighbors, is happening at Cermak and Marshall. Performers include Bussy Qween Power Trip, Ghost and Bell, the Breathing Light, Electric Mothership, and more. There will also be an open mike, as well as arts and goods from local vendors. Unlike Riot Fest, it’s free, and it’s designed to keep money circulating locally while getting Chicagoans elbow-to-elbow for some fun. Go to Instagram for more information. (MC)
Kitchfix celebrates its tenth anniversary
Fall is a time of coming together and enjoying a bounty of good food, and this month Kitchfix’s tenth anniversary gives us a new reason to celebrate the season. Launched in Chicago in 2012, the company has spent the past decade servicing the city and its surrounding suburbs with delicious meals mindfully created and approved by an in-house nutritionist to fit a variety of eating regimens and lifestyles.
Vintage, Afrofuturists, comics, and more
Vintage clothing, art, jewelry, furniture, home decor, and nostalgic items from mid-century through the 1990s are available for the seekers at today’s Vintage Garage meet-up. This is the second to last Vintage Garage before the end of the year, and 75 vendors offering all things vintage (rumor has it there might be a Reader staffer in the mix there with his side hustle!) will be slinging their wares. As the name suggests, VG is hosted in an actual city garage: the fifth floor of the 1800 Maple Self Park (1800 Maple, Evanston). It’s $6 to get in and your kids (and leashed and friendly dogs) are free. You can get advance tickets, parking information, and more tips here or pay cash at the door. The sale happens from 10 AM-4 PM. (SCJ)
