ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Charlie Crist stops in Pensacola, hits DeSantis and FPL on power rate increases

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

Speaking in view of Florida Power & Light's Pensacola corporate office, Charlie Crist slammed the power utility's rate increases and placed the blame on Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration.

Crist spoke in Pensacola on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park just across the street from the former corporate headquarters of Gulf Power, now owned by FPL.

FPL and Gulf Power's merger went into effect at the beginning of the year, and Northwest Florida power customers have complained about huge rate increases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gUqL_0hx3in1e00

Crist, who resigned from Congress after winning the Democratic nomination for governor , said if elected, he would launch a new effort called "Take Back Your Power Plan" to limit future rate increases from electric utilities.

"We will hold the line on rate increases and transition the power companies to cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable power," Crist said.

FPL and other electric utilities filed petitions with the Florida Public Services Commission earlier this month seeking to increase rates again, citing increased operating costs.

"FPL made a big bet on natural gas. If gas stayed cheap, they'd make money," Crist said. "When Russia invaded Ukraine, gas went up, but instead of shareholders taking the hit for FPL's bad bet, they're making you, the people, pay for it. Under Ron DeSantis, it's heads they win and tails you lose."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2Iem_0hx3in1e00

FPL spokespersonSarah Gatewood told the News Journal in a written statement the company recognizes the challenges Americans are dealing with amid record inflation and the increased costs of everyday goods and services.

"The record-high cost of many fuels, including natural gas used to generate electricity, is affecting utility customers nationwide – not just here in Florida," Gatewood said in the statement. "We remain focused on serving our more than 5.8 million customers with electricity that’s consistently among the cleanest and most reliable in the country while making bills more affordable in Northwest Florida over time. And, we remain committed to helping customers find ways to save energy and money on their electric bills, while connecting those in financial need with available resources.

More power rate increases: Florida residents and businesses likely to see electric bills increase in 2023

Rate petion: Pensacola asks Public Service Commission to lower FPL rates, cites 17K-signature petition

Crist was joined at the event by Pensacola City Council President Ann Hill and Escambia County School Board member Laura Edler.

Hill said the city sent a letter to the Public Service Commission over the increased power rates earlier this year.

"We just want to be treated fairly," Hill said. "Gov. Crist, you are the first and only one to come here and offer to help us shine a light on this critical pocketbook issue."

Crist cited his first term as governor when he said he stood up to FPL in 2010, after which the Public Service Commission essentially rejected the FPL's $1.27 billion rate increase and only approved $75.5 million.

'Unsettling,' 'un-American': FPL consultant obtained personal information, surveillance photo of journalist Nate Monroe

Crist shifts to election: Crist resigns from Congress to focus on Florida gubernatorial campaign against DeSantis

"You deserve a governor who will fight bullies like FPL for you, and I've been fighting these guys for decades," Crist said.

Crist said DeSantis has failed to stand up to FPL and has appointed members of the Public Service Commission that will give the power utilities whatever they want.

"My message to the Panhandle is this — under Ron DeSantis your rates go through the roof, and FPL gets whatever they want," Crist said. "Under Charlie Crist your rates come down."

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Charlie Crist stops in Pensacola, hits DeSantis and FPL on power rate increases

Comments / 14

Art Deakle
3d ago

Some of you people are just stupid you go around thinking that your idiot you have is helping you and all he has done is make your state a joke

Reply(4)
6
Rodney Swift
3d ago

Charlie has been all talk and no action. he is the worst person for leadership in Florida

Reply
7
Related
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces from Daytona that Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate among the Nation’s Ten Largest States

TALLAHASSEE, FL - On Friday September 16th, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections

Environmental groups are calling on Georgia's Environmental Protection Division to reject permits to build a titanium mine near an intact freshwater wetland system known as the Okefenokee Swamp, which extends into Florida. The up-and-down battle to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has perplexed many because of new murky U.S. wetland policies formed under the Trump administration. Ultimately, Twin Pines Minerals Company successfully sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which dropped its federal protections of the swamp in a settlement. ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Industry
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Government
wlrn.org

Florida's CFO seeks to scuttle fight over unclaimed property

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis asked a federal judge Thursday to toss out a potential class-action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law that directs the state’s handling of unclaimed property. The lawsuit, filed in July in Tallahassee, alleges that the state does not provide “just compensation,” such...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State

Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

U.S. Customs Facility Open at Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility opened Monday, Sept. 19 in hopes of more efficiently processing international passengers. The new facility will process international passengers coming into the Pensacola International Airport on private flights, typically for corporate business. “This is truly a great day in Pensacola and connecting Pensacola to the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Gasprice#Fpl#Northwest Florida#Ne Veterans Memorial Park#Public Service Commission#Florida Power Light#Gulf Power#Congress#Democratic#The News Journal
floridianpress.com

Crist Urges DeSantis to Apologize Over Anti-Semitic ad

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) released an advertisement titled "Results," which has received criticism over the appearance of Pastor Larry Jinks of the First Baptist Church of St. James City, Florida. In the advertisement, Jinks praises DeSantis for protecting the right of religious congregation, but Jinks’ appearance in the advertisements has drawn controversy over the anti-semitic views that he’s shared in the past.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy