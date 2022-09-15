ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

Related
krwg.org

Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events

When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
KOAT 7

Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and members of the Zumba community gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Association#New Mexico Farm#Ranch Heritage Museum#Srn Financial Services#The Game#Cate
KTSM

Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

New Mexico House District 37 Candidate Forum

Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 37. KRWG Public Media brings you the New Mexico House District 37 candidate forum featuring incumbent Democratic candidate Joanne Ferrary and Republican Candidate Rene Rodriguez. Anthony Moreno, Director of Content with KRWG Public Media and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate the forum.
ELECTIONS
KTSM

Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022.  For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Rush
lascruces.com

Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s

As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOT grants $34.4M for New Mexico trail projects

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects. Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. […]
POLITICS
KVIA ABC-7

Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

The green stuff brings more green stuff, but what else?

In our Page 3 article from Monday’s City of Las Cruces Council meeting, we quote the city’s economist, Monica Torres, who announced sales of cannabis in Las Cruces reached $3.3 million in August. A little over half of that was recreational, the rest was sold for medicinal purposes.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy