When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.

