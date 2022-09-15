Read full article on original website
krwg.org
Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
New Mexico State Fair grand champion steer went for $11K
Youth from across New Mexico participated in the fair, especially when it came to showing livestock.
lascrucesbulletin.com
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events
When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
KVIA
Community comes together for food truck fundraiser for injured Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An Organ Mountain football player remains in critical condition at University Medical Center after collapsing at a game against Deming on August 26. The community held a fundraiser to help his family with medical expenses. A food truck night was held in the parking lot...
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and members of the Zumba community gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to...
New Mexico seeing threats since beginning of the school year
Since the start of the school year, there have been more than 5 incidents that have forced schools in New Mexico to go into lockdown.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
‘The Cleaning Lady’ actor helped by New Mexico DOT courtesy patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenient and free roadside service in the metro helps thousands of stranded drivers in the metro and has for decades. But recently, it just so happened to help a famous actor. While in town filming the hit TV show, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, Oliver Hudson ran out of gas on his way to […]
Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
krwg.org
New Mexico House District 37 Candidate Forum
Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 37. KRWG Public Media brings you the New Mexico House District 37 candidate forum featuring incumbent Democratic candidate Joanne Ferrary and Republican Candidate Rene Rodriguez. Anthony Moreno, Director of Content with KRWG Public Media and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate the forum.
Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022. For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
lascruces.com
Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s
As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
Organ Mountain football player Abraham Romero dies after three-week battle in coma
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School football player Abraham Romero died on Saturday night, the school’s booster club announced on Sunday morning. He was 17 years old. In a post online, the booster club said that Romero passed away with his mother by his side. Romero spent three weeks in an El […]
NMDOT grants $34.4M for New Mexico trail projects
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects. Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. […]
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
The green stuff brings more green stuff, but what else?
In our Page 3 article from Monday’s City of Las Cruces Council meeting, we quote the city’s economist, Monica Torres, who announced sales of cannabis in Las Cruces reached $3.3 million in August. A little over half of that was recreational, the rest was sold for medicinal purposes.
cbs4local.com
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
KOAT 7
5-year-old New Mexico girl born with half a heart fights for her life
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Katherine Lange, a 5-year-old girl full of life, is now fighting for her life on a day-to-day basis. Her father, Gary Lange, said she was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome before she was born. "We got diagnosed at 20 weeks pregnant and found out we...
